Highlights Daniel Farke is not focused on catching Leicester City at this point.

This is despite the fact Leeds United have been able to cut the gap between the two teams.

However, the Whites remain nine points behind the Foxes.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has revealed that it was never his side's goal to catch Leicester City this season, making this admission to BBC Radio Leeds.

The Whites have been excellent for much of the season and have won every single one of their league games in 2024.

However, they endured a fairly rough start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening five Championship matches during the 2023/24 campaign.

This was a setback for them in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking - and even left them in the bottom half of the table for a brief period.

However, they are now in second place and have been boosted by Southampton's 2-1 loss against Hull City in midweek.

The Saints' defeat has allowed Leeds to remain in second place - and they only have Leicester to catch now.

Tomorrow, the Foxes and the Whites clash at the King Power Stadium, in what could be a crucial game for both teams.

However, it's perhaps less important for Leicester, who have been brilliant for much of the season and still have a nine-point lead over Farke's side and Ipswich Town, who are in third.

Farke on Leicester City: "They still have everything in their hands"

Even though retaining their top-two status will be a key priority, Leeds will surely want to look up rather than behind their shoulder at this stage.

But even now, the Whites' boss isn't too bothered about catching on Enzo Maresca's side, despite closing the points gap on them in recent times.

He said: "I was never concentrated on the points gap to Leicester. Even now, I'm not too bothered.

Related Leeds United handed big boost ahead of Leicester City The Leeds boss could welcome their star striker back into the fold for their crucial clash with Leicester City

"They still have everything in their hands. What I like is our consistency and performance levels.

"Even if we win this game, [Leicester] will definitely finish in the top two."

Leeds United need to keep looking up

Farke's stance is understandable.

Becoming champions shouldn't be a top priority this term and Leeds may get disheartened if they focus on Leicester too much and the Foxes keep winning.

In saying that, the Whites need to keep looking up because looking behind their shoulder may not do them any favours, with the Tractor Boys and the Saints firmly on their tail.

They are both threats, with the Tractor Boys showing remarkable consistency earlier in the season and the Saints having an extremely talented and strong squad, also going on a brilliant unbeaten run earlier this season.

Focusing too much on Ipswich and Southampton may affect their performances because of nerves, so they just need to concentrate on themselves if they aren't going to make it their mission to catch Leicester.

Concentrating just on themselves could actually benefit them.