Leeds United have finally started to put their inconsistent start to the season behind them and they are well in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot in the Championship.

Daniel Farke has had a difficult task of lifting his players after losing the play-off final in May to Southampton, but they have recovered well, and barring some defensive lapses in the first few weeks of the campaign, they have proven to be one of the strongest sides in the division.

Losing Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter in the summer meant that the Whites went into the season with one hand tied behind their back, but new stars have quickly taken the mantle and pushed their team into a strong position as the busy festive period nears.

However, this has meant that some of those that have been relied on in the past have slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road, and are lacking minutes. Leeds have a large squad and there will not always be a place in the team for some, and ensuring game-time in other circumstances can only be seen as a positive for Farke.

Karl Darlow and Max Wober gained international minutes

Karl Darlow's time at Elland Road has, so far, been a very quiet affair. Minutes have been difficult to come by, with the 34-year-old making just five appearances in over a year after joining from Newcastle United in the summer of 2023.

His role as back-up goalkeeper has seen him support Illan Meslier on the training ground, and watch on from the bench, ready to take over if any injuries or suspensions come about.

However, a decision taken by the shot-stopper in August has seen him play a vital role for Wales after he committed to the nation. He now has three international caps to his name and played a crucial role in ensuring Craig Bellamy's team's promotion in the Nations League.

Karl Darlow Stats vs Türkiye (FotMob) Minutes Played 90 Goals Conceded 0 Saves 3 xGOT Prevented 0.33 Pass Accuracy 47% Recoveries 17 Throws 7 Punches 2

He is not just the only out-of-favour Leeds player to have found minutes away from Yorkshire during the international break, with Max Wober also finding time on the pitch with Austria.

The centre-back is yet to play a minute for the Whites in the Championship in 2024/25, but he saw out the full 90 against Slovenia in a 1-1 draw. He has had a consistent place in his country's team since making his debut in 2017, and he will be hopeful that this will continue despite not being in Farke's immediate plans.

Farke will be pleased with their gametime

The task that Farke has at Leeds is a very difficult one, and ensuring that his players are happy will be something that he prioritises if he has any hopes of pushing for promotion once again.

But Darlow and Wober getting minutes on the international stage also means that they will keep match fit, and they have proven to their manager that they are ready to head into action when required.

The 26-year-old Austrian is still coming back to full fitness from knee surgery, and any gametime will be extremely valuable to both him and Farke. He spent last season on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany, so it is not clear if he is in the plans of the former Norwich City boss going forward, but it is a positive move.

The Leeds manager needs to keep hold of this experience in the January transfer window, and he will be hoping these minutes for Austria and Wales will keep the pair happy enough to stay in Yorkshire.