Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has said that the club have not yet had time to discuss contract negotiations with left-back Junior Firpo.

The 28-year-old joined the Whites from La Liga giants Barcelona back in 2021, and signed a four-year deal which is set to expire following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Firpo has featured in 15 of the Whites' 20 Championship encounters so far this term, and is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury during last Saturday's 2-0 win over Derby County.

The former Barcelona man was also handed a three-match suspension last month, which saw him miss clashes against Queens Park Rangers, Swansea City and Luton Town.

Junior Firpo 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 15 Starts 15 Duels won 95 Pass accuracy % 83.8 Assists 3 Goals 1

The Whites boss told BBC Sport West Yorkshire: "No, at the moment there is no time to speak too much about the future.

"Also, obviously, during the injury, anyhow, he should concentrate on the proper rehab right now.

"There will be the moment when we talk about this topic (Firpo's contract).

"But, as we know, he had a difficult start to life here at Leeds United.

"We backed him a lot, at least under my regime, and he has developed fantastically and has delivered with really good performances, also developed his personality, and overtook more and more responsibility.

"We are happy and delighted with this development, but much too early to speak about anything that happens beyond the summer.

"So right now, it's just come on, let's deliver, let's concentrate as best with him to get fit again, and deliver good performances.

"Last week it was difficult with him, with his rhythm, he had such a good start to the season, then some difficult games, obviously also due to the suspensions, anyhow, it was not ideal.

"Right now, the injury, I think the most important topic for him right now is come on, come back, find your rhythm, find your confidence and the game time, and then it will be the time to speak about the future."

Firpo could sign an overseas contract agreement in January

Farke's stance to see how Firpo recovers from his injury, and subsequently performs on the pitch upon his return to fitness is an entirely logical one.

However, if the Whites do not agree fresh terms with him by next month, he will be able to make a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club, which is a potential concern for the West Yorkshire club.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Süper Lig giants Besiktas are interested in the services of the Dominican Republic international, while as per TeamTalk, his former club Real Betis have also previously expressed that they are keen to re-sign the Leeds man.