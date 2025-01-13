Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has claimed that he expects striker Joel Piroe will be available for selection when the Whites host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Sunday.

The former Swansea City man missed out on the action as Farke's men progressed to the FA Cup fourth round with a victory over West Yorkshire neighbours Harrogate Town due to a muscle injury.

Largie Ramazani's close-range header, just shy of the hour mark, was enough to ensure that the Elland Road side avoided an upset, and beat their League Two opponents 1-0.

Piroe has established himself as a key goal threat for the Whites this term and could prove to be the difference-maker when his side take on the Owls this weekend.

Joel Piroe 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 26 Starts 16 Goals 10 Assists 5

Farke confirms Piroe will return to fitness ahead of Wednesday clash

The Whites boss told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "He (Piroe) had a little muscle injury, so even in a league game he wouldn't have been involved today (Saturday).

"We have a bit more time right now.

"I hope Wednesday or Thursday (is the) latest he will be back in team training.

"I don't see a big danger he can't be involved in the next upcoming home games.

"I think it was important we didn't risk anything today (Saturday).

"At least so far, it has improved a lot, so I expect him to be back in the middle of next week, and then he will be available also for the game."

Joel Piroe's return is good news for Leeds

While the Whites were able to successfully negotiate the challenge of League Two Harrogate in the FA Cup on Saturday despite Piroe's absence, this weekend's clash with Wednesday in the Championship is a different test altogether.

Although the Owls have managed just one win in their last four league games, Danny Rohl's men have exceeded expectations throughout the campaign, and sit just three points below the play-off spots.

That is a truly remarkable feat for a side who avoided immediate relegation back to League One by just three points last season, and is indicative of Wednesday's admirable team spirit.

Defeating such tough opponents without the services of Piroe would be a difficult ask for the Whites, who will be relieved by the news that he will be available for selection on Sunday.

While Farke's men deserve every credit for their top of the league status, and have scored more goals than any of their Championship rivals, Piroe is a highly important player.

With 10 second tier goals to his name already this term, Piroe is the Whites' top scorer, and could be the man to fire the league leaders to yet another three points this weekend.