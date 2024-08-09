Highlights Leeds United likely to rely on Mateo Joseph as the key striker this season, despite existing options.

Joseph's impressive pre-season performance and attributes make him the best fit for Leeds' playing style.

Joseph's ambition to establish himself in the team this season aligns with Farke's strategy for the club's future.

Leeds United are clear favourites to win the Championship this season, despite losing some of their top talent in Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

Both of these players have natural-born replacements in the squad, but Leeds will be keen to add depth by utilising the transfer market before the deadline on August 30th.

One area they're unlikely to target, however, is a new striker. The Whites already have several options, with Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford, and Mateo Joseph as the recognised number nines.

Last season, those duties were shared predominantly between Bamford and Piroe, but with the emerging star Joseph on the horizon, many Leeds fans will be desperate to see the youngster start on Saturday against Portsmouth.

Some will say that it is too early for him to shoulder the responsibility, but given his pre-season form, Farke should be brave and offer the Spaniard an opportunity to shine.

Mateo Joseph can take up the mantle

Bamford's injury issues combined with his lack of clinicalness have always meant that he cannot be fully relied upon. While it is a different story for Piroe, who has displayed his finishing excellence, the play-off final defeat to Southampton at the end of last season, displayed glaring issues in his game that still need advancement.

Joel Piroe's career stats in English football - per Transfermarkt (all comps) Season Team Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Leeds United/Swansea City 53 16 3 2022/23 Swansea City 45 20 2 2021/22 Swansea City 47 24 6

To alleviate these concerns, Daniel Farke should grant 20-year-old Joseph his first start in the Championship.

Throughout pre-season, the striker has been a standout performer, contributing four goals and an assist in just four matches. A particular highlight was his recent finish against Valencia, where he showed a level head to finish his opportunity soundly.

These performances, combined with the glimpses he showed last season in fixtures against Watford and Chelsea, should place him in pole position for an opportunity.

Moreover, Joseph’s relentless pressing of opposition defences aligns perfectly with Farke’s demand for high-intensity play when out of possession. Despite his young age, his hold-up play is also impressively strong - a quality that Piroe notably struggled with last season.

These key attributes make Joseph a better fit for Leeds’ current style than either Piroe or Bamford, which is why the Spaniard should be the one to start up front on Saturday.

Mateo Joseph aiming for a breakout season

While last season showcased Joseph's potential, this campaign offers him the chance to truly establish himself in Farke's side.

Speaking to The Athletic earlier this month, he detailed his ambition for the upcoming season: "This is my season this year. I don’t want to sound too confident, but I can’t wait to prove it and for the season to start.

"I did everything I could to train and improve. I see the improvement now. When you do everything you can to take the opportunities, you have to feel calm about it and trust yourself because there’s nothing else you can do."

Speaking about waiting for the right opportunity, Joseph added: "They told me I have to be patient. I thought it was a really good choice because you never know what can happen when you go to another place (on loan)."

Currently, Joseph could be preparing for an Olympic Final with the Spain squad, but Leeds' orders mean that he remains at Elland Road readying himself for an opportunity against Pompey.

With all eyes on Farke, the question remains: does he rely on experience and choose Piroe, or does he take a gamble on Mateo Joseph, a young player desperate to prove himself?

Pre-season only points him in one direction as Leeds move into a new era.