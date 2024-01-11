Highlights Leeds United manager Daniel Farke acknowledges Charlie Cresswell's frustration at lack of game time.

Cresswell wants to be a starting centre-back but is currently the fourth choice for Farke.

Cresswell's future at Leeds is uncertain, with several Championship clubs interested in signing him.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has spoken out about Charlie Cresswell's "frustration" at a lack of game time at the club, as interested clubs queue up for the defender's services.

The Athletic's Phil Hay reported that the Leeds manager is aware he needs to make a decision on the ongoing situation surrounding Cresswell, with the defender the subject of interest from several Championship clubs.

Cresswell rose through the Leeds ranks after joining the club as an 11-year-old, making his debut as an 18-year-old in the EFL Cup at home to Hull City.

Since making his debut, he has seen limited game time for the Yorkshire-based side, making just 13 appearances since September 2020, before going out on a successful loan to Millwall last season.

The defender's future looks increasingly likely to be away from Elland Road, making just four appearances under Daniel Farke so far this season.

As quoted by The Athletic, Farke said of Cresswell: "One of my first decisions (in the summer) was we don’t send him out on loan. I want Charlie to be one of the four centre-backs. He’s a great character, he’s one of our own, a young player and a good player with potential. It’s the reason why we gave him a long contract and his wish for the shirt number (5).

"My decision was then that I played a lot with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk, and also Liam Cooper because he’s our club captain and experienced. Liam has repaid my trust whenever I needed him. It ended up with Charlie being our number four centre-back."

That has caused frustration with Cresswell. Farke also confirmed that he has seen Cresswell looking "deflated" and he wouldn't be selecting the defender until he is "mentally ready".

Cresswell will not be part of the squad against Cardiff City due to the ongoing situation surrounding him, Hay confirmed.

Farke continued: "You could sense that Charlie was not overly happy with this situation. Sometimes he was travelling with us and it was a little bit like he’s not really switched on and focused. We spoke openly and honestly about this and he said, ‘Listen boss, I totally appreciate everything but for me it’s difficult. I’m not happy to be centre-back number four. I want to be top two. I rate myself as a starter’.

"It makes no sense if you’re not fully committed. He’s professional, never a problem with him, but it’s not like he’s fully committed. It was more like, ‘What am I doing here? I want to start’. I totally see why but I have to make the decisions for Leeds United."

Finally, Farke commented: "“The ball is in his court. Either you find a solution, if you want to play for a different club, or you come to me and tell me you’re happy to be number four, totally committed. I have to wait for my chance and work for it. If you think right now you have the right to start ahead of Joe Rodon or Pascal Struijk, it’s not possible.

"He won’t be picked until he is ready, mentally ready. I just want players who want to be there, accept their role and are fully on it. It’s no accusation. I totally get Charlie’s point but the ball’s in his court. One thing’s for sure — we don’t present him as a gift and wrap him and give him to a club, (if) the club doesn’t fulfill our expectations.

"Either there is a solution where a club reaches our expectations for a player full of potential, or not. Then he has to accept his role with the mindset of ‘I’m ready to fight.’ This is why I haven’t picked him in recent weeks and why I won’t pick him until the situation is sorted."

Cresswell attracting interest

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Blackburn are all reportedly interested in making a move for the centre-back.

Leeds' valuation of Cresswell is suggested to be between £4-5million, with that price likely to put interested Championship clubs off of a deal for the 21-year-old defender.

The most likely exit route for Cresswell could be another loan to a Championship side, but it is unclear whether Leeds would sanction another temporary exit for the defender.

Cresswell's career so far

21-year-old Charlie Cresswell has made 43 total senior appearances in his career so far, with the majority coming during his loan at Millwall last season.

Cresswell has played 32 times in the Championship and five times in the Premier League and has been highly rated among young defenders.

The Preston-born man is a right-footed player that enjoys a physical battle. At 6'3", Cresswell has demonstrated his physicality, demonstrated by the 83% of aerial duels won in his four appearances this season.

He is able to play with the ball at his feet and averaged 53.5 touches per game in his 28 league appearances for Millwall last season, with a pass accuracy of 71% (Sofascore).

Cresswell has an eye for goal as a defender and has scored four senior goals, all coming during his 28 league game loan spell at Millwall.