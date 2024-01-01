Highlights Charlie Cresswell has been hoping for more playing time with Leeds United this season, but has struggled to break into Daniel Farke's plans consistently.

Despite signing a new deal and being given the number-five shirt, Cresswell has only started one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties for Leeds this season.

Farke has stated that Cresswell has the option to stay at Leeds or seek a loan move, emphasizing that it is up to the player to decide.

Charlie Cresswell was perhaps expecting more involvement this season for Leeds United than he's been granted so far by Daniel Farke, who admits it is up to him if he wishes to remain in West Yorkshire this month.

He spent last season out on loan with fellow Championship outfit Millwall to gain more senior experience, where he played regularly under Gary Rowett in 30 appearances at The Den, but had his campaign cut short after fracturing his eye socket late on in the season.

After developing during that stint with the Lions, the 21-year-old may have been hoping to be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season since they were relegated to the Championship, but he has struggled to break into Farke's plans consistently, and was again left out of the matchday squad against Birmngham City on Monday afternoon.

He penned a new deal in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027. He was also handed the number-five shirt number for the season, which was potentially a statement of intent about his involvement.

Charlie Cresswell's career stats - as of 01/01/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United* 13 0 0 Millwall 30 5 1 England U-21 14 1 1

His campaign hasn't transpired as he hoped it might so far, starting just one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties for Leeds. Cresswell's last game time came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th.

The centre-back has taken some compassionate leave due to a personal issue a well, but has only been named amongst the substitutes three times in recent months, failing to come off the bench in either game against Bristol City or Plymouth Argyle, and was an unused substitute against West Brom recently, too.

Despite Pascal Struijk missing recent action with an adductor issue, Farke has called upon Liam Cooper to partner Joe Rodon, which was the case against Birmingham, but Cresswell was left out altogether.

Farke explained that Ian Poveda was brought back onto the bench for creativity purposes, but revealed in his post-match press conference that Cresswell has the option to stay should he wish to. Speaking via Phil Hay, Farke said: "Charlie's a proud player. It's up to him if he wants to take this challenge."

Charlie Cresswell verdict

Cresswell has been linked with the likes of Middlesbrough via The Sun, who report that Michael Carrick has set his sights on Cresswell ahead of the January transfer window.

However, the list of suitors has grown in recent months, with Blackburn Rovers also linked according to journalist Alan Nixon, and and Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Cresswell recently.

Regular game time and senior minutes are required at his age, which he is not being afforded with Leeds at the moment, and perhaps a loan would be the best move for Cresswell at this stage of his career.