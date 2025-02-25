Daniel Farke has Leeds United top of the Championship table. Five points clear of Monday night's opponents Sheffield United after a 3-1 win, there's a sense of the German motoring towards a third title at this level in four attempts.

Leeds came up short 12 months ago under Farke, finishing third on 90 points and then losing the play-off final to Southampton at Wembley.

The summer offered him the chance to rebuild and prove his dominance to the Leeds fans at this level. They suffered in a promotion race against his excellent Norwich City side in 2018/19, who he also led to the Championship title in 2020/21. Yet, there are long-term doubts about his suitability to Leeds and even some questions asked of him in the Championship on the back of last season.

Leeds fans' main Farke criticism

Substitutions are often hotly debated

It's strange to say that Leeds' support have doubts over Farke at this level; it's understandable if this was the Premier League given his Norwich relegation and trajectory before his sacking in November 2021. Less so in the Championship, though.

90 points last season was an incredible haul bettered by Leicester City and Ipswich Town, yet it could be argued Leeds had the best squad, and it's a fact that they had their fate in their own hands at points during the run-in.

Losing at Wembley with a bit of a whimper didn't do Farke many favours on the back of that. Leeds started the current season with back-to-back draws before finding their groove, yet amongst a run of wins towards the end of 2024, it was the defeats that were elevating talking points.

Defeats to Burnley, Millwall and Blackburn sparked debate about how Farke was unable to swing momentum with the use of his substitutes, despite possessing an envious amount of talent amongst his nine options. The tactic of throwing as many offensive players at the game rarely paid off, and even left Leeds open to a sucker punch on the break.

There's also frustration with the predictability of the 48-year-old's changes on 70 minutes and their personnel; with four quality wingers in Dan James, Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto, the obvious change is like-for-like in a bid to change the game.

Leeds United subs in 2024 defeats Burnley (0-1) Millwall (1-0) Blackburn Rovers (1-0) Piroe for Aaronson (68') Solomon for Rothwell (72') Solomon for Gnonto (69') Rothwell for Ampadu (68') Joseph for Gnonto (80') Ramazani for Aaronson (69') Byram for Firpo (78') Bamford for Bogle (81') Bamford for Piroe (69') Ramazani for Solomon (78') Joseph for Rothwell (82') Tanaka for Rodon (86')

That's a perception that's changed at the start of 2025, and it's changed in quite a crucial way against promotion contenders Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Farke's remarkable use of his Leeds bench

Key impacts v Sunderland and Sheffield United have Whites top