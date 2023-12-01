Highlights Daniel James is finally performing well for Leeds United after joining the club from Manchester United in 2021.

James previously almost joined Leeds in 2019 but ended up signing with Manchester United instead, much to the disappointment of Leeds fans.

Despite being loaned out to Fulham for a season, James has returned to Leeds and is having his best season yet, impressing both fans and manager Daniel Farke.

It may feel like a long time coming for Leeds United fans, but they're finally seeing Daniel James in the form that made them so desperate to bring the Welshman to the club under Marcelo Bielsa.

James joined the Whites from Manchester United in August 2021 for a fee of £25 million, according to Sky Sports.

However, James actually nearly joined the Whites two-and-a-half years earlier when he was a Swansea City player. It was the winger's first season in senior football, and he did enough in the first-half of the campaign to warrant Bielsa's interest.

However, a deadline day move fell through at the last minute after a sudden U-turn from Swansea meant the player would return to SA1 for the second-half of the campaign.

James subsequently performed incredibly well for Swansea during the latter months of that campaign and, ironically signed for Leeds' bitter rivals, Manchester United that summer.

It looked like the ship had sailed in terms of Leeds ever signing James, but two years later, the Welshman was making the trip along the A62 to join the Whites.

How did Dan James perform for Leeds during the 2021/22 season?

James made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Whites during the 2021/22 campaign, including 31 starts. The winger scored four goals and had five assists to his name for the Premier League campaign.

However, it was a difficult season for the Yorkshire-based club. They narrowly avoided relegation on the final day under Jesse Marsch after Marcelo Bielsa departed the club in February after nearly four years in charge.

Despite playing a key role for Leeds during the 2021/22 season, James was loaned out to fellow Premier League side Fulham in August 2022, despite playing in three of Leeds' four opening Premier League games.

James made 23 appearances in all competitions in West London but found starts hard to come by. He registered just three goals and one assist for the Cottagers and subsequently returned to Leeds United for the 2023/24 campaign.

How has Daniel James performed for Leeds United during the 2023/24 season?

James has enjoyed his best season in a Leeds shirt, and we've only reached the start of December. The drop in division has obviously have helped James, but he's still had to perform well to register his five goals and four assists.

The Welshman looks like a player revitalized this season and Daniel Farke deserves huge credit for getting a tune out of James.

Dan James' senior career in numbers - Transfermarkt (30/11/23) Season Club Apps Goals Assists 2017/18 Swansea City 1 1 0 2018/19 Swansea City 38 5 10 2019/20 Manchester United 46 4 7 2020/21 Manchester United 26 5 2 2021/22 Manchester United/Leeds United 37 4 5 2022/23 Leeds United/Fulham 28 3 1 2023/24 Leeds United 17 5 4

James looks like a player enjoying his football and he showed that on Wednesday night when he scored against his former club Swansea at Elland Road.

According to Sofascore, James is outperforming his expected goals with a return of 5 goals from an xG of 4.01 and has created 8 big chances this season.

This is further evidence that the Elland Road faithful are finally seeing why Bielsa was so keen to bring him to the club and they are seeing James edge ever closer to his best under Daniel Farke.