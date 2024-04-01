Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that he wished today's opponents Hull City secured a more positive result against Stoke City on Friday.

Hull lost 2-0 against the Potters, with goals from Josh Laurent and Ki-Jana Hoever allowing the latter to win three points.

Farke believes this loss will give Liam Rosenior's side even more motivation to secure a point or three at Elland Road tonight.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that he would have preferred today's opponents Hull City to have secured a better result against Stoke City last Friday, making this admission to the Whites' media team.

Hull were the clear favourites to win against Stoke, not just because of their superior league position, but also because they were at home.

However, things didn't quite work out for the Tigers, who crumbled on Good Friday.

Goals from Josh Laurent and Ki-Jana Hoever allowed the Potters to secure a 2-0 victory on the day - and this was a big leap forward for Steven Schumacher's side in their quest to finish above the relegation zone at the end of the campaign.

For Hull, it was a real blow for their play-off hopes, and they arguably need a win today to keep their play-off hopes alive.

If they don't win and the likes of Coventry City, Norwich City and Preston North End capitalise, that would be a major setback for Liam Rosenior's side who were previously tipped to secure a play-off spot ahead of many others following a very impressive January transfer window at the MKM Stadium.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United admission following Hull City v Stoke City

In a further blow for Hull, they face Leeds away from home tonight, and the Whites haven't lost a single league game during the calendar year of 2024 thus far.

This will make it a very difficult task for the Tigers to win all three points, but Leeds boss Farke isn't underestimating Rosenior's men.

He said: "I would have preferred a better result for them [against Stoke City on Friday] because now they want even more to take something from Elland Road on Monday.

"They are one of the best sides in this league after so many games, the table never lies. They have many threats and players with end product, also creative players, so it’s difficult to play against them.

"We have to be defensive wise spot on to control this, then also be good in our possession, to bring our strength to this game.

"So, it will be a complicated task but we want to be on it and win as many points as possible."

Hull City are a team to be wary of

Hull secured an excellent win away from home against Leicester during the early stages of the season.

Proving to be very dangerous in transition that day and unlucky not to score more, they are certainly a team that the Whites need to be wary of.

Leeds are still the firm favourites to win the game, but Farke has a good point.

The Tigers will be hungry to redeem themselves following such a disappointing result on Friday.

And they can do this by securing an unlikely win against Leeds, but it remains to be seen whether they can cause Farke's men real problems.