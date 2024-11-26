Daniel Farke couldn't believe that Harry Darling's challenge on Daniel James in Leeds United's 4-3 victory over Swansea City didn't result in a sending off for the defender.

Leeds don't mind putting on the odd Sunday thriller from time to time. Their beginning-of-week clash with Sunderland at the start of October ended in late, dramatic fashion, to Farke and his players' detriment. This time, the end-of-game action worked in their favour.

A high-intensity encounter between Swansea and the Whites ended 4-3. Both sides led twice in the contest, but it was Wilfried Gnonto's 91st minute finish that re-established Leeds' advantage over Luke Williams' side, after they had equalled the scores just moments before.

Any neutrals watching from home would have been thoroughly pleased with the product on their telly. It was goals galore and there were plenty of debatable refereeing decisions to bite your teeth into.

Two, arguably, went against the visitors to the Swansea.com Stadium, with City's first goal, scored by Darling, coming from a soft free-kick which was given away by Ao Tanaka. Darling was involved in the other incident, which Farke believed should have ended his day on the pitch.

Daniel Farke bewildered by Harry Darling, red card decision

The German couldn't believe that the Swansea man wasn't sent off for his challenge on James, who pounced on an underhit pass before being taken out by Darling.

"I asked Oliver Langford, the fourth official, the same question. Surely it has to be a red card, it was 100 per cent a red for me," stated Farke, via the Yorkshire Evening Post. "He [the referee] blows the whistle, talked a little and then we played on without even a yellow.

"Perhaps you could argue it was just a yellow but for me it was closer to a red, but to give no card at all was incredible. DJ is clean through on goal if he takes the ball."

Darling's actions balanced themselves out though, as he played Leeds onside for their final two goals.

As much as the Leeds boss wanted to question the decision of referee Dean Whitestone, he was consciously aware that too many antics and complaints may well lead to him being punished. Nowadays, managers are only allowed to receive three bookings before being handed a one-match suspension.

"I have to be a bit careful, this season with three yellow cards as a manager you're suspended for a game and there's no cut off.

"I was just about to ask the question and that's it. I don't really have the answer so I can't tell you why it was no card. The standard of refereeing...they want to be there with their best performances.

"We're all human beings, sometimes they're there with a wrong decision. Sometimes I'm unhappy. If I moan or try to be angry it won't influence it in a positive way. I don't want to be the one if they're successful in getting better each season."

Resilience shown against Swansea will be a big asset for Leeds this season

Much like last season, there doesn't appear to be any runaway favourites for the title and/or promotion in the Championship. The current top three of Leeds, Sunderland and Sheffield United certainly look the most likely to push for those top spots, but there will be a battle between them and any other clubs that catch up with them.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 26/11/24) Team P GD Points 1 Leeds United 16 16 32 2 Sunderland 16 14 32 3 Sheffield United 16 12 32 4 Burnley 16 13 30 5 Middlesbrough 16 10 27 6 West Bromwich Albion 16 7 26

Leeds' experience from the last time out of falling short two separate times, all the pain that came with it, looks to have built up a drive and intensity in the club to not let that opportunity slip through their fingers again.

Those characteristics were on show again on Sunday. They conceded late, but they kept their heads, and their quality players stepped up in a big moment to save them from disappointment.

Talent and determination can take you a long way. One of those factors isn't going to leave Leeds, they just need to make sure that the other one remains for the rest of the term.