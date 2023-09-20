Highlights Daniel Farke believes that ignoring the table and focusing on each game was the key to success at Norwich City and plans to bring the same mentality to Leeds United for their promotion challenge.

Despite a difficult start to the season, Leeds still has a chance at earning an automatic promotion spot. Farke's experience and the team's talent and resources make a top six finish, at the very least, a worrying sign if not achieved.

Leeds' recent improvement in form and climb up the Championship table show promise for their promotion ambitions. Victory in tonight's match and favorable results elsewhere could see them climb into the play-off places.

Daniel Farke has explained what the key to success was at Norwich City during his time as manager.

The Leeds United boss believes he can bring the same ideas to Leeds that brought him two promotions to the Premier League during his time with the Canaries.

The German oversaw two Championship league titles during his time at Carrow Road, before eventually departing after he was unable to keep the team in the top flight.

Farke arrived at Elland Road during the summer with the objective of earning promotion out of the second division at the first attempt.

The 46-year-old suffered through a difficult first couple of months in charge, but the team has recently picked up in form and has climbed back up the Championship table in the last couple of weeks.

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United’s promotion challenge?

Farke has claimed that the key to success at Norwich was ignoring the table and just focusing on each game as it came.

He has identified that as a target for him and the Leeds squad, as he believes it will help their ambition to gain promotion to the Premier League this year.

“The key at Norwich was that we were never obsessed with the table," said Farke in his pre-match press conference, via Pink Un.

"The table will care for itself, we concentrate on every game.

“The secret behind [my success at Norwich] was that we were just concentrating on the next game.

“That will be our target, and how I will lead this group.

"I want to be the best possible coach for this club.

“I try to make the best for this club.

“Once I overtake a project, I have to be there 100 per cent.

“If not, I wouldn’t take on a task.

"I work for such a great club with unbelievable support and size."

Leeds are currently 12th in the Championship table, but hold a game in hand ahead of tonight’s clash with Hull City.

Victory could see Leeds climb into the play-off places, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The team earned just two points from their opening three fixtures, but have since picked up seven more from the next three to climb the table.

Leeds are currently 10 points behind league leaders Preston North End, who have earned 19 from a total of 21 available.

Farke will be aiming to close that gap over the next number of weeks, with the Yorkshire outfit aiming for a top two finish this campaign.

Can Leeds United still earn an automatic promotion place this season?

Despite a couple of rough results to start the season, Leeds have every chance of still making a top two spot.

Farke has experience at this level of success, which is evident when he talks about his time at Carrow Road.

Joel Piroe is off the mark now and scoring goals for the team, so he will likely prove the key figure in the team’s season.

Leeds have plenty of talent, a good coach and the resources to compete at the top, so it would be a really worrying sign if a top six finish isn’t earned this year, at the very least.