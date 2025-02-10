Leeds United have a number of players who are out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, with their futures up in the air heading past the January window, which includes Sam Byram, Junior Firpo, and Josuha Guilavogui.

Daniel Farke has outlined what their futures may hold in his pre-Watford press conference, with no talks yet underway for the trio. They are set to leave for free this summer if the club do not enter into negotiations for extensions at Elland Road.

Last month was the last chance for the Whites to cash in on them, which was the case with one of their departures this month, with Sonny Perkins making his loan switch to Leyton Orient a permanent move for an undisclosed fee.

Leeds had a quiet window, with four outgoing players via loans for Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew, with Jeremiah Mullen being their only other sale. No signings were made by Leeds in January, with Farke and co. opting to hold on to what they have.

It's now paramount that Leeds put a strong run together and accumulate a healthy points tally in the second half of the campaign, even without any additions to the side. The likes of Firpo are seen as key players for Leeds, and are sure to have a big say in the run-in.

Championship automatic promotion race (10/02/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 31 +43 66 2 Sheffield United 31 +21 64 3 Burnley 31 +28 61 4 Sunderland 31 +19 59

Daniel Farke outlines trio of players without contract talks

No matter what happens between now and May, there are a handful of players entering the final months of their current deals with Leeds heading towards the summer.

A decision will need to be made soon on whether they will discuss the possibility of extending their stays at Elland Road further. Farke has confirmed no such actions have been made yet.

Speaking pre-Watford, Farke said: "We’re playing at the moment.

"There is no time to be distracted by contract talks. We’ll speak about this topic when there’s a bit more time to do it.

"With Junior, [a] very good start to the season, then a few suspension and injuries. You do this when the player is back in his shape and rhythm.

"There is no time to waste any injury or think about individuals. The players know we are a trustful partner as a club. They know they can trust us. We’ll have some proper conversations when it’s time to do this.

"In such a crazy schedule right now, it is not the time to do this."

Junior Firpo, Sam Byram, and Josuha Guilavogui out of contract at Leeds

Leeds are at risk of losing the trio for nothing in the summer of 2025 due to expiring contracts, which could be a concern regarding squad depth in either the Premier League or the Championship.

In the meantime, they are free to discuss pre-contract terms with other clubs, given that they are over the age of 22 and in the final six months of their current contracts.

For Byram and Guilavogui, their place in the pecking order makes the possibility of leaving greater, while Firpo remains someone that is capable of making an impact in the second tier.

Leeds need to decide if any are capable squad players in the top-flight, with promotion a distinct possibility from their current position in the league table.