Highlights Leeds missed opportunity to capitalize on Ipswich defeat, falling short against Coventry despite Piroe's goal attempt.

Farke downplays impact of Ipswich loss to Norwich on Leeds' performance, encouraging focus on own game instead of other pitches.

Coventry's defensive blueprint against Leeds reveals challenges in creating chances, highlighting vulnerabilities in their gameplay.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke doesn't believe that Ipswich Town's loss to Norwich City before their game against Coventry City played any role in their eventual defeat.

Leeds had the chance to really cement themselves in the top two and punish Ipswich after they fell to the Canaries in Saturday's early kick-off. The Tractor Boys had dropped points for only the second time since the middle of February, and United had a chance to take advantage but they couldn't.

Farke's players weren't able to claw their way back after going two goals down against the Sky Blues, despite Joel Piroe's attempt that found the back of the net with around a quarter of an hour to go in the 90. An early goal from the red-hot Ellis Simms, who has scored 14 goals in his last 11 outings in all competitions, put them behind, and Haji Wright's sumptuous finish minutes after the second half had begun put Leeds in a very bad spot.

Leicester City were the only one of the top three who were able to get any points at the weekend, with Stephy Mavididi's late goal helping them get the victory over Birmingham City. They lead the league, once again, and have a game in hand on both Leeds and Ipswich.

Championship Table (As it stands April 8th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 40 43 88 2 Ipswich Town 41 32 87 3 Leeds United 41 43 86 4 Southampton 39 25 75

Daniel Farke on Norwich-Ipswich result affecting his players

After admitting that his side gave away goals cheaply against Coventry, Farke cited the earlier East Anglian derby but suggested it did not affect his side.

The German boss revealed that he and his players were aware of what happened at Carrow Road before their match on Saturday, but that it didn't change anything from their perspective.

He said, via Leeds Live: "Yes, we were aware of the result [at Norwich] but it doesn't help that much. We would rather fully concentrate on our own game and it was not like we were over the moon after Norwich won.

"Yes, each away game is difficult. Ipswich had a difficult game against a really good Norwich side, we had a difficult game against a really good Coventry side and you have to respect each game. If you're too much looking on what happens on other pitches, you can't be yourself. This was not the reason that we lost the game."

Leeds will have to overcome defensive blueprint

Coventry set up in a very narrow defensive formation. They filled the middle of the pitch with their players, as is shown by their average positions from the game. The momentum bar from the game showed that they dominated the closing stages of the game, but they struggled to create too many real chances.

Leeds only managed to create two big chances in the game, as per Sofascore, and they were both missed by Piroe and Patrick Bamford.

Farke also spoke in the post-match press conference about how Crysencio Summerville struggled in this match, especially in the first half. He said that they made it too easy for Coventry to funnel them over to the left-hand side, making it easier for them to read and defend.

Mark Robins has now put out a blueprint as to how to defend against this Leeds team. If more sides start to adopt these methods, then United could be in trouble. They need to figure out ways to overcome that type of defensive setup before it's too late.