Daniel Farke has spoken about the performances of Joe Rodon ahead of his potential return to the Leeds United squad this midweek.

Rodon joined the Whites on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, and has become an important part of the first team squad at Elland Road.

However, two yellows in the 0-0 draw with Hull City in September saw him suspended for the 3-0 win over Watford a couple of games ago.

Rodon missed the 3-1 defeat to Southampton last weekend, with the centre back being an unused substitute.

But he could earn a start on Wednesday night with Leeds taking on 22nd place QPR at home.

What has Daniel Farke said about Joe Rodon?

Farke has praised the quality that Rodon possesses, highlighting the impact he could have.

The Leeds boss has indicated that the Welshman will play a key role in the team going forward, which could include making a return to the starting lineup against Gareth Ainsworth’s side on Wednesday.

"I'm totally convinced of his potential and his quality as a player,” said Farke, via Phil Hay on Twitter.

“That's why I was so greedy to bring him in.

“We know he makes us better as a group."

How has Joe Rodon performed for Leeds United so far this season?

The 25-year-old has made six appearances for Leeds so far this Championship season, including six starts.

Leeds were unable to appeal his sending-off against the Tigers in September as he had been shown two yellow cards.

This meant he was absent for one game, before returning to the matchday squad for the loss to the Saints.

Goals from Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone sealed all three points for Russell Martin’s side on Saturday.

Rodon has performed well for the team since making his debut against Birmingham City in August.

Leeds have kept three clean sheets in a row in his last three appearances for the club, which has helped improve the team’s form after a slow start.

The Yorkshire club will be aiming to compete for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year.

Rodon could prove to be a key part of that ambition, with Leeds needing a solid defence in order to close the gap to the automatic promotion places.

Farke’s side is currently ninth in the table, nine points adrift of second place Ipswich Town.

Leeds face QPR at Elland Road on Wednesday, with a 7.45pm kick-off time.

How important is Joe Rodon to Leeds United?

Rodon has performed well so far, and the team earning just one point from the two games he missed will only emphasise that.

Leeds’ form has been inconsistent in these opening nine games, which needs to improve if they are to gain promotion this term.

It remains to be seen if Leeds could make the deal to sign the centre back permanent at some stage, but gaining promotion would go a long way to helping get a move over the line.

But Farke’s side will need to improve, with even a play-off place far from guaranteed based on their current performances.