Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu is set to be out for at least 10 weeks, according to manager Daniel Farke, after damaging his lateral knee ligaments.

The Welsh international was forced off before half-time against Coventry City and was replaced by Ao Tanaka. Farke has now confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the knee injury that Ampadu sustained against the Sky Blues has ruled him out for the next 10 weeks.

After beating Coventry, Leeds now sit in a very strong position in the league, just two points off West Bromwich Albion, who currently hold the top spot.

Ampadu was a huge part of the team's success last season when they came ever so close to promotion. Unfortunately for the Whites, the 24-year-old won't be able to help them with their second attempt at getting back to the Premier League for a while.

More to follow...