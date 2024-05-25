Leeds United face Southampton on Sunday in the Championship play-off final.

This game is a crucial one for both teams, as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Ipswich Town's heroics mean all three relegated teams won't be able to get back to the top flight straight away - and either the Whites or the Saints will be extremely disappointed after the final whistle at Wembley this weekend.

Having beaten Leeds on the final day of the regular season at Elland Road, that could give Russell Martin's side a psychological advantage coming into Sunday's clash, but it's very difficult to predict the outcome of this game.

A loss for either team could have big implications, although the Saints did cash in on a number of key players last summer and generated a huge amount of money from these departures, which could minimise the sales they need to make during the upcoming window if they lose.

Leeds, meanwhile, were able to retain many of their key players, although they did lose some of them on loan.

Concerning £100m claim emerges involving Leeds United

The Daily Mail has revealed that Leeds may need to raise up to £100m in sales if they don't manage to secure a top-flight return at the first time of asking.

That could mean some key players, including Crysencio Summerville (pictured above), may need to be sold to make up this amount.

Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray, Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Georginio Rutter are some of the Whites' other important players who could attract plenty of interest this summer, considering how well they have done for much of the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds United will have key Daniel Farke advantage if they remain in the Championship

If Leeds do lose the play-off final, Farke may come under a huge amount of scrutiny considering the calibre of players that he has at his disposal.

However, the German manager can count himself extremely unlucky if he does lose out, with the Whites registering 90 points during the regular league season.

Championship Table (2023/24) (End of regular season) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90

They would have finished level on points with 2021/22 champions Fulham if they had recorded 90 points during that campaign - and it would have been enough to win them automatic promotion during the 2019/20 season too - although they went up as champions themselves during that term.

With the experience he has, winning promotion with Norwich City on more than one occasion in the past, it would be a foolish decision to part ways with Farke if they lose on Sunday.

They may have had a real wobble during the latter stages of the campaign, something that some Leeds fans will find difficult to forgive if they don't succeed this weekend, but their form for much of 2024 has been excellent.

And if they keep Farke, that will allow them to retain stability, whilst others are still on the prowl for new managers, including some of next season's potential promotion rivals.

West Bromwich Albion could potentially lose Carlos Corberan to Leicester City if Enzo Maresca leaves the King Power Stadium, something that's a real possibility with Chelsea thought to be keen on the Italian.

Norwich are also searching for a new boss following the dismissal of David Wagner.

Hull City and Sunderland, who could also be in the promotion mix next term, are also managerless at the moment with both taking their time to make their appointments.

In terms of those coming down, Chris Wilder could potentially remain at Sheffield United, but there's speculation surrounding the futures of Vincent Kompany at Burnley and Rob Edwards at Luton Town.

Kompany looks set to move to Bayern Munich, whilst Edwards could be a potential replacement for Kieran McKenna at Ipswich if he leaves.

All of these managerial situations are likely to be sorted before the start of the 2024/25 season, but these teams may not be as well-prepared as Leeds if they stay down and retain Farke, who may have already spoken about transfer plans ahead of the summer.

Farke also knows his players inside out as he approaches the final game of his first season in charge of the Whites.

With this in mind, Leeds could make a very fast start to the 2024/25 season if they stay in their current division and that could make all the difference for them in their potential promotion quest.

It could be argued that their poor results at the start of this term cost them automatic promotion, so keeping Farke, regardless of the outcome on Sunday, would be a good idea.

You would back him to record a similar points total to last season or higher, which could be enough to secure a top-two spot at the end of the 2024/25 season.