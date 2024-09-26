Dr Dan Plumley believes Will Ferrell's recent appearance at Elland Road can only benefit Leeds United financially.

These comments were made in an interview with MOT Leeds News, after Ferrell was spotted in the crowd against Burnley earlier this month.

The actor bought a minority stake back in May, allowing Leeds to compete with others in terms of who has the most famous shareholder in English football.

Former NFL player Tom Brady is a minority shareholder of Birmingham City and Wrexham currently have Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as their co-owners.

When the two teams played each other not too long ago, they were able to attract some famous faces to watch the match, including David Beckham and Gary Neville.

And JJ Watt, who is another former NFL player, currently has a stake in Scott Parker's Clarets

Ferrell is one of the most famous actors on the planet - and fans of Christmas films will instantly recognise his face - with the 57-year-old starring in Elf.

More recently, he has been a voice actor in Barbie and Despicable Me 4 - and has now taken on the job of being a shareholder of the football club.

Although the 49ers retain major control at Elland Road and are likely to be the key decision-makers behind the scenes, Ferrell's presence could help to drive revenue for the club, and this revenue could play a small part in ensuring the Whites continue to abide by financial rules.

Dan Plumley speaks out on Will Ferrell's impact at Leeds United

A famous actor like Ferrell could make a positive impact on the club's finances in terms of driving revenue - and Plumley believes his presence can only be a good thing.

He told MOT Leeds News: "It definitely does have an impact (Ferrell's appearance at Leeds). It’s difficult to measure that in financial terms as it’s all kind of intangible, but what you’re looking at there is the exposure.

"The fact that those clips are shared far and wide on social media, we know that for people that follow celebrities and that kind of culture, it has some implications there as well. You’re putting your club in the spotlight without having to do too much so it’s a good exposure and PSR piece for sure.

"It’s difficult to measure what that looks like financially, but we know that it has an impact so it can only be a positive if you’ve got that celebrity influence and the advice is leverage that where you can. Especially with that American market and how they view sport and entertainment as well."

Will Ferrell's time at Leeds United may be mutually beneficial

Right now, Leeds are in a fairly respectable place.

Currently in the promotion mix, they have started this season better than they started last term and that will give fans real hope.

Championship table (5th-7th) (As of September 26th, 2024) P GD Pts 5 Sheffield United 6 6 12 6 Leeds United 6 5 11 7 Swansea City 6 3 10

It hasn't been all good this season, but Leeds are doing fairly well at this stage and they could provide Ferrell with plenty of excitement in the coming seasons.

They may have been relegated in 2023, but Elland Road is a good place to be right now.

And Ferrell could benefit Leeds by bringing more attention to the club, so the actor's involvement could be beneficial for both parties.