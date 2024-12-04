Football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley believes Leeds United could still benefit from offloading Rasmus Kristensen permanently, even if they receive less in a transfer fee than they would have hoped.

Kristensen put pen to paper on a five-year contract back in 2022 when he arrived at Elland Road, but he has spent a decent chunk of his time at the club out on loan.

Following the Whites' relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season, he made a season-long loan switch to AS Roma, where he made 29 league appearances and played in two Cup games.

With the West Yorkshire side failing to win promotion at the end of last term, it looked as though Kristensen was going to make another move away from Elland Road during the previous window.

And in July, he sealed a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt, with the German side having an option to buy him for £15m.

He has played regularly for the Bundesliga outfit this term, but there have been reports that they aren't keen to pay that amount for him and want to re-enter negotiations with Leeds.

Rasmus Kristensen's game time at Eintracht Frankfurt (2024/25) Competition Appearances Starts Bundesliga 9 9 Europa League 4 3 DFB-Pokal 1 1 (Correct figures as of December 4th, 2024)

It remains to be seen whether the West Yorkshire side will be open to knocking his price down.

Dan Plumley drops Leeds United exit verdict on Rasmus Kristensen

Considering Kristensen has featured in the Bundesliga and the Europa League this term, is arguably in the peak years of his career and doesn't see his contract at Elland Road expire until the summer of 2027, Leeds may be hoping to secure a decent amount for him if he leaves permanently.

But Plumley believes getting his salary off the wage bill will be just as important for the Whites.

Asked whether he believes getting the player's wages off the bill and securing any transfer fee would be a positive deal all-round, the football finance expert told MOT Leeds News: "I think that’s the reality of these situations.

"If it’s not working out, any deal is better than no deal and absolutely right that we don’t just look at the transfer fee, we look at wages and all the other associated costs.

"They will have a total figure in their heads that might mean a saving on the wage bill and then the transfer fee on top.

"It’s always by negotiation isn’t it, there’s no guarantee it plays out either way but if you’ve got a situation there that isn’t quite working for your club, but a little less than you wanted, it might still be the best deal all round because of the wages you can save as well."

Rasmus Kristensen move to Frankfurt could be ideal for all parties

It's a shame that Kristensen didn't stay at Leeds this term - because he could have been a useful option during the early stages of the season.

But they have addressed their right-back department now and with the full-back going out on loan twice, there's probably no way back for him at Elland Road.

Selling him would provide both the player and Leeds with a fresh start - and the money made from his sale could be used to recruit some players in January.

He also seems to be a useful first-team player for Frankfurt, so it would probably benefit them to secure a permanent agreement.

It just remains to be seen what fee Leeds will get for him in the end.