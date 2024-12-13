Dan James has been inspired for Leeds United ever since their return to the Championship in 2023, but his contract situation remains uncertain and must be treated as a priority before long.

The Welsh international winger eventually sealed a move to Leeds in the summer of 2021, where he signed on the dotted line after a reported fee of £25 million was agreed with Manchester United - two years on from his infamous collapsed transfer while he was playing for Championship rivals Swansea City.

James' arrival, then, was hotly anticipated. However, he flattered to deceive in his first season with the club before spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Fulham as Leeds were relegated from the top-flight. James failed to pull up any trees at Craven Cottage, but his Championship credentials always meant he was going to have a role to play upon their return to English football's second tier, and the pacey wide-man was arguably a vastly underrated performer last time out as they agonisingly missed out on promotion.

Dan James' Leeds United stats across all competitions as of December 13, via FotMob Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Premier League 35 4 4 2022/23 Premier League 7 1 1 2023/24 Championship 46 13 8 2024/25 Championship 14 4 2

While the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter grabbed the headlines, James played an understated part in their promotion push by scoring 13 goals and laying on a further seven assists, re-endearing himself to the Elland Road faithful in the process.

He's stepped up once again this season and remains a crucial part of Daniel Farke's side in spite of the summer arrivals of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.

Dan James' 24/25 form for Leeds United

The 27-year-old has been one of Leeds' standout players so far this season, even though he missed two months of action between August and October nursing a hamstring injury. When fit, though, he's been a regular starter and is continually repaying the faith that Farke has instilled.

At the time of writing, James has returned four goals and two assists from 14 league matches, 10 of which have been starts. His record is currently equating to 0.41 goals per 90 minutes, which is the third-best return in the squad behind Ramazani and fellow ex-Swansea attacker Joel Piroe.

James has found the back of the net in resounding victories over Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and most recently Middlesbrough, against whom he produced a starring performance in Leeds' 3-1 win on Tuesday evening.

The improvement in James' end product is perhaps the most notable takeaway and has kept him important to Leeds for the last two seasons, while his exhilarating pace and quality in one-v-one situations remains crucial to Farke's attack, too.

Leeds United must tie Dan James down to a new contract

Upon arriving from the Red Devils, James put pen to paper on a five-year contract, which is currently set to expire at the end of next season. Summer 2026 is still some time away - for now at least - but January may present Leeds' last chance to get a peak fee for his services.

That has to be a worry, then, as there could well be vultures circling in a bid to swipe James at a discounted price in the knowledge that it's going to be the last viable opportunity for Leeds to gain a significant fee for his services. Even still, though, Leeds shouldn't be entertaining that possibility.

The situation will naturally invite a certain pressure to assess a potential sale, and you would imagine no shortage of suitors lining up either, but James needs to be retained. He's one of the very best wingers at Championship level and he also possesses tried-and-tested top-flight experience, which is key considering Leeds' immediate and long-term ambitions.

With James' age in mind, he should logically be approaching his best years and that's very much evidenced in his improvement over the last year or so, even if Leeds are playing in the second tier. But he's going from strength to strength and still has so much to offer, so Leeds should not run the risk of allowing any other club to land him.

It's hard to argue he's merited a new contract and that's exactly what Leeds need to be lining up as soon as possible, and the prospect of allowing the situation to continue after January and into the summer and beyond must also be avoided.