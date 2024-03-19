Leeds United are guaranteed to be top of the Championship for another 10 days as we head into the final international break of the 2023/24 campaign.

Daniel Farke's side eased their way to a win over Millwall on Sunday afternoon, not long after fellow automatic promotion rivals Leicester City crashed out of the FA Cup, losing 4-2 to Premier League side, Chelsea.

Ipswich Town are the final of the three teams who are pushing for the top two spots in the second tier of English football. Their chances of securing one of those spots improved after tonking Sheffield Wednesday 6-0, on Saturday. They're one point behind the Whites and the Foxes, who both sit on 82 points.

Welsh winger Dan James helped his side to claim three points against the Lions at the weekend by scoring their second goal of the game. His rejuvenated form has hugely aided Leeds' promotion push, and he's made a claim about how City and Town will feel about James' team being top of the league during this final international break.

Dan James' 'rent-free' claim about Leicester and Ipswich

The 26-year-old doesn't think that his side will be living rent-free in the heads of the Leicester and Ipswich players over this final break in the 23/24 season. He added that he doesn't see his side's current position atop the Championship having much of a mental effect on their opponents for the top two spots.

"All the teams at the top are full of confidence," said James. "I don’t think they're going to think about that. They've [Leicester] obviously got the game in hand. We've got a tough fixture when we get back, a Friday night game again, straight away, and it'll be good for us to have an early game and just be confident going into it."

This season has been one of the best of James' career. In 34 league matches, he has provided a combined 19 goals and assists. He has attributed this upturn in personal results to a change in attitude when in and around the box.

"We’ve spoken about this a lot. It's being more confident in front of goal, being that little bit more selfish. Whether I'm starting, whether I'm coming on, it's just about how can I make an impact? Can I get an assist? Can I get a goal? And helping the team by doing that.

"It's great we've created a lot of chances. It's not letting chances that get away from you, get to you. When you miss a chance, you’ve got to think you're going to get another one. It's more confidence this season, but resilience to go and go again."

Leeds should take a lot of confidence from all the weekend's results, not just their own

Even though the deficit only ended up being two goals, Leicester were outclassed by their Premier League opponents in the FA Cup. There were clear signs that pointed to the dominant team being in the top flight, and the side on the receiving end being the ones who are trying to get back to that level.

This wasn't the case when Leeds played Mauricio Pochettino's team in the previous round of the cup.

A late winner from Conor Gallagher was needed for the Stamford Bridge residents to get over the line against the Whites. Based on these two fixtures, Leeds should fancy themselves to fare better in the Premier League than the Foxes.