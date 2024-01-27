Highlights Leeds United are currently in fourth place in the Championship, competing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel James, who joined Leeds in the summer of 2021, has been in excellent form, scoring 10 goals in his last 19 league games.

James' early goals have been crucial for Leeds, with nine of his 10 goals coming in the first half, leading to victories for the team. His fitness and continued form will be key to Leeds' promotion ambitions.

Leeds United have had a good season so far in the Championship.

Following relegation from the Premier League last season, the Whites were one of the favourites to go straight back up this season.

After a rocky start, Leeds now find themselves in fourth place, two points off of the automatic promotion places.

It’s a three-horse race for second at the moment, with Leeds, Southampton and Ipswich Town all vying for a place in the top two, with Leicester City on course to secure promotion.

One player who has been in-form for Leeds in the last few months is that of Daniel James.

James’ goalscoring abilities a surprise at Leeds

James is known for being a winger with bags of pace, which has caused plenty of problems for full-backs in the Premier League, Championship and even Europe throughout his career.

The Wales international came through at Swansea City, where he impressed in the 18/19 season. He famously had a move to Leeds break down in January 2019 on deadline day after Swansea’s chairman and owners had disagreements over the fee at the last hour.

He would then join Manchester United in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of £15 million, and would go on to spend two full seasons at Old Trafford, scoring nine goals in 74 appearances, before moving to Leeds in the summer of 2021, joining for £25 million.

He spent last season on loan at Fulham, and after returning to Leeds following their relegation, James has taken his return to the second tier like a duck to water.

As mentioned, his highest goal-scoring tally in a season is five (on two occasions), and so far this campaign he has already scored double that, and we are only in January; it's a surprise to see him be so prolific when he gets chances. It's not something he's been recognised for in his career but work has clearly been done to improve.

The 26-year-old's numbers so far this season show that James is arguably having the best season of his career to date, with goalscoring now becoming a more regular occurrence this year compared to previously. He's also on course to better his most impressive assist tally (eight) in a campaign as well.

Daniel James career G+A, all comps (Stats from FotMob as of 25/01/24) Season (Club) Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 (Leeds) 27 10 6 22/23 (Fulham) 23 3 1 21/22 (Leeds) 35 4 4 20/21 (Man Utd) 26 5 2 19/20 (Man Utd) 46 4 6 18/19 (Swansea) 38 5 8

James can fire Leeds to promotion

All 10 of James’ goals have come in his last 19 Championship games from October onwards; his good form has coincided with Leeds getting themselves on a roll after a tough start.

James' goals haven't always been decisive, but he's scored at important times, such as getting a brace against Huddersfield Town and scoring the game's opening goal, whilst also scoring in wins over the likes of Middlesbrough and Preston North End, when Leeds needed to hit back quickly after falling behind. His goal against ex-side Swansea City was crucial, too, putting Leeds into a 3-1 lead.

It is also worth noting that nine of his 10 goals have all come in the first half, with Leeds going on to win in every single one of those games - James popping up early with a key goal sets the Whites up nicely and erases the opposition's low-block more often than not. His only second-half goal was the aforementioned Swansea strike.

Under the guidance of Farke, James has been playing his natural position on the right wing. He has been part of a formidable quartet in Leeds’ frontline this season, alongside Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe, with Patrick Bamford now coming to the fold (James assisting two of his three Championship goals so far this season). Between James, Summerville, Rutter and Piroe, they have scored 37 of Leeds’ 51 goals in the Championship so far.

Leeds are in a battle for the top two, and with Southampton now going more than 20 games unbeaten, Leeds have to make sure they keep pace. With James in fine goalscoring form, keeping him fit is vital, which is why it was a worry watching him substituted at half-time in the win over Norwich midweek with an adductor problem.

If he's missing for any lengthy period for Leeds, it will be a blow given his recent form, and when and how he returns will be crucial to Farke's side staying on course in the automatic promotion race.

Whilst Leeds have other match winners, it has so often been James flying under the radar to break a game this season. Him continuing to do that will be vital for the team's ambitions.