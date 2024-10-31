Journalist Dan Bardell believes Ryan Kent would be a shrewd addition for Leeds United on a free transfer.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, the reporter also said that a reasonable wage package would have to be agreed if he's to be a good addition at Elland Road.

Kent had his contract terminated by Turkish Süper Lig outfit Fenerbahçe earlier this month and this has created speculation regarding his destination, with his former side Rangers being touted as a potential option.

The Sun, however, believes League One side Leyton Orient are seriously weighing up an incredibly ambitious move for the wide player, who could potentially benefit from a return to the United Kingdom following his spell in Turkey - although he cannot play for any British club until January due to the fact he was not a free agent when the previous transfer window shut.

The O's could also benefit from this potential move, with Richie Wellens' side currently struggling down at the bottom end of the third-tier table.

Kent's arrival could help them to remain in their current division and secure a respectable league finish at the end of the season.

Leeds United are described to be long-term admirers of the wide player, but it remains to be seen whether they will launch a move for the 27-year-old.

Crysencio Summerville left the club during the summer in a big-money exit, and Jaidon Anthony may have departed following the end of his loan spell, but Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon both arrived as replacements during the previous window.

Ramazani is currently out of action and Solomon doesn't have the best injury record, and on top of this, Leeds haven't been afraid to use the free agent market in recent times.

With Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev currently out of action, Josuha Guilavogui has come in as a much-needed central midfield option, and Kent could potentially follow him through the door at Elland Road.

At this stage though, it hasn't been reported that Leeds have made a fresh move for him, so whether they end up making an approach remains to be seen.

Dan Bardell tips Ryan Kent to be potential Georginio Rutter replacement at Leeds United

The Whites lost a fair amount of firepower during the summer window, with Summerville and Georginio Rutter making some excellent contributions last season, before going on to secure returns to the Premier League.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter's 2023/24 Leeds United record Player Appearances Goals Assists Crysencio Summerville 49 21 10 Georginio Rutter 51 8 16 (These statistics include all competitions)

To replace the firepower they have lost, Bardell believes Kent could be a shrewd addition if the West Yorkshire side sign him.

Bardell told MOT Leeds News: "It feels like a Leeds-type signing, Ryan Kent.

"They lost quite a few attacking players over the summer window and they’re lacking some creativity in those areas.

"We have seen how good Georginio Rutter has been at Brighton this season, he’s definitely been a miss. Could Kent be someone who could offset that a little bit?

"He’s good enough to play at the top end of the Championship you would think. It’s going to be a long season and one where I don’t think Leeds have the bodies that they did last season.

"If the wages are right then I think Kent would be a good pick-up for Leeds."

Daniel Farke should weigh up his options carefully at Leeds United

Leeds shouldn't rush into making more signings if they can wait until the January window - even with Kent not being able to play for an English club until then anyway.

On paper, Kent would be a good addition, with the experience he has and the fact he can be a real asset in the final third.

The wing area is also one that the Whites may benefit from strengthening further, so signing Kent would be logical.

It isn't too long since he left his previous club either, so it may not take him too long to get up to speed and become an important first-team player in West Yorkshire.

However, manager Daniel Farke shouldn't rush into this potential signing and should weigh up his options.