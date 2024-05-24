Leeds United will have their eyes firmly fixed on this Sunday's Championship play-off final, as they look to seal a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Whites take on Southampton under the Wembley arch this weekend, with both sides hoping to conclude memorable seasons by triumphing in the world's most lucrative fixture of football.

Daniel Farke's side booked their place in the final after overcoming Norwich City in an emphatic display at Elland Road last week, while the Saints also made home advantage count, beating West Bromwich Albion to set up an encounter between two of last year's relegated squads.

For Leeds, a victory would override the disappointment suffered during the regular campaign, having missed out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town on the final day.

But for the most part, the plethora of talent at Farke's disposal have been firing on all cylinders to try and ensure a Premier League return, but with those performances, comes interest.

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United stats show a Premier League player in waiting

One of Leeds' standout performers this season has been winger Crysencio Summerville.

Since arriving at Elland Road in 2020, the Dutchman has had a coming of age campaign, becoming an integral part of the Whites' attacking output alongside the likes of Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter.

The 22-year-old has managed 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions heading into the play-off final, scoring Leeds' fourth and final goal in their win over the Canaries to book their place at Wembley.

But not only that, Summerville throughout the season has been the go-to man for Farke when a player is needed in the crucial moments, often carrying the weight of a city and a football club on his shoulders in his quest to help them return to the top flight.

His tally for Leeds this season far exceeds his previous tallies since arriving at Elland Road as an 18-year-old, with his in-game statistics among the best in the Championship this term.

And while his Leeds career has just begun to flourish, having showcased flashes of his talent during their time in the Premier League, the Dutchman could make his final bow at Wembley, potentially crowning his Leeds career on the grandest stage of them all.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 season stats as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 48 Goals 21 Assists 10 Minutes played 3,817 Successful passes 1,232 Pass accuracy 84.1% Chances created 112 Successful dribbles 98 Fouls won 77

Crysencio Summerville transfer interest may mean Wembley is his Leeds swansong

Following Jürgen Klopp's nine-year tenure at Anfield coming to an end last weekend, Liverpool announced the appointment of former Feyenoord manager, Arne Slot.

The 45-year-old will officially take the reigns at the Merseyside club at the start of next month, and has reportedly earmarked Summerville as one of his first signings.

As per the Anfield Sector, Slot is said to be "wild" about the 22-year-old Leeds forward, and with the futures of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez up in the air, Summerville is seen as an ideal replacement given his like-for-like attributes.

But the Reds are not the only side in for the winger's signature. Newcastle United are said to hold an interest, while Chelsea are reportedly tracking the Dutchman.

Of course, Summerville's full focus will be on this Sunday's play-off final, but you can't help but feel as though one eye may be wandering to what the future may hold for him, especially should Leeds fail to secure promotion.

And with The Daily Mail reporting that the Yorkshire club will need to offload players to generate around nine figures of income if they don't manage to secure a place in the Premier League in order to avoid breaching the EFL's financial regulation laws, the 22-year-old will be seen as a key financial asset used to make a dent in that figure.

While it remains to be seen what the future may hold for Summerville, it is clear that he has endeared himself to the Leeds faithful during his four-year stay in Yorkshire. Should Wembley be his final appearance for the club, he more than most, will want to sign off with a win.