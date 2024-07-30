West Ham are set to pull out of the race to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United this summer.

According to TalkSPORT, the Hammers are about to suffer yet another summer setback in what has been a difficult window for the London club so far, as they struggle to get their top targets over the line and to the London Stadium.

It was reported that talks were underway between the Hammers and Leeds over a potential move for Summerville, who has attracted a lot of transfer interest following the Whites’ failure to gain promotion back to the Premier League and because of his own performances.

The Dutchman registered 19 goals and nine assists in 43 regular league appearances last season, also earning the EFL’s Player of the Season award for his impact.

Crysencio Summerville transfer latest as West Ham set to move on

West Ham were reportedly hoping to secure a deal for Summerville in the region of £20 million.

However, Leeds’ asking price has proven closer to the £40 million Tottenham Hotspur paid to sign Archie Gray earlier this window.

Teenage sensation Gray moved to Spurs after just one season of senior football on his CV, with the 18-year-old making the switch to the Premier League after an impressive debut year at Elland Road.

The sale of Gray also helped Leeds’ financial position, meaning they can now hold out for a bigger fee for Summerville than they might have accepted a few months ago.

West Ham are the second top flight club to walk away from talks with the Yorkshire outfit for the winger, with Brighton having also pulled out of the race to his signature.

Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old earlier in the summer, but no concrete offers have yet been received for the mercurial Dutchman.

PSG were also mentioned as a possible next destination, but a move has yet to materialise with the Ligue 1 champions.

Supporters, as well as manager Daniel Farke, will be hoping that Summerville stays at Elland Road for another year in the Championship as he could prove key to their promotion push in 2025.

Crysencio Summerville’s importance to Leeds United

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United Selected Stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Summerville signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth just a reported £1.3 million, signing from Feyenoord in his home nation.

He has since grown into a key part of the team, cementing himself as a crucial part of Farke’s plans over the last 12 months.

The forward made 34 appearances in the Premier League with Leeds prior to their relegation to the Championship.

Farke will be hoping to keep his squad together for the upcoming campaign, with the likes of Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto’s future also up in the air.

Crysencio Summerville development is huge boost to Leeds United promotion hopes

Leeds have seemingly successfully staved off the threat of another club in their pursuit of keeping Summerville.

His performances last season showed that he is ready to compete at a top flight level again, having been excellent in the Championship.

A fee in the region of £40 million is a totally fair asking price given that’s the fee they received for Gray already this summer, and the winger's impact was far greater than the midfielder's.

If West Ham are only talking about £20 million bids, then it was always going to be likely that they’d ultimately pull out of the race to sign him, and they will now have to look elsewhere in their chase for a new winger.