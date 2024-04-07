Leeds United have a number of players who could attract interest this summer.

Archie Gray is the obvious one, having established himself as a key first-teamer at just 18.

Willy Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu are two others who could be on other clubs' radars - but Crysencio Summerville has arguably been the Whites' player of the season so far.

The Dutchman is one man who has actually benefitted from the club's relegation, with the Whites' drop to the Championship giving the wide player the opportunity to prove why he should be in the starting 11 every week.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (As of April 7, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 40 Goals 18 Assists 9

Playing his part in guiding Leeds into the automatic promotion mix, he could be a key player between now and the end of the season as they look to beat either Ipswich Town or Leicester City to a top-two finish.

Crysencio Summerville's future at Leeds United

If they don't manage to secure promotion, either via a top-two spot or the play-offs, it seems inevitable that Summerville will leave with the player having two years left on his contract.

Vultures will be circling for him, so it's pivotal that Daniel Farke's side win promotion and then tie him down to a new contract.

Losing him for a small fee or for nothing surely isn't what Leeds will want, so there may come a point where the Dutchman is actively encouraged by his current side to join another club if the price is right.

And having impressed so much this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a side in a European top division offer the amount that Leeds will want for the 22-year-old.

Only 22 and establishing himself as one of the better players the English second tier has seen in recent times, he will only get better and that may persuade clubs to invest in him.

Crysencio Summerville should reject potential Liverpool and Tottenham moves

At this stage of his career, when he still has plenty of time to grow, the last thing he needs to do is sign for a club where he isn't going to win much game time.

Summerville deserves to move up to the Premier League next term and that step back up could help to accelerate his development.

But he can't do this at the expense of winning less game time - because it could end up stalling his career.

Right now, he shouldn't even be considering a move to linked side Liverpool, who are yet to name Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Without knowing who the manager will be, Summerville won't have any idea of the style he will be playing at Anfield, nor will he know how much game time he's likely to get at Anfield.

With Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo all available as options, his game time on Merseyside would probably be limited.

Tottenham Hotspur, who have also been linked with a move for the Leeds man, is another potential destination for Summerville.

Ange Postecoglou may be able to give the 22-year-old an idea of how much game time he would get in the English capital, but he's unlikely to start most weeks with Brennan Johnson, Richarlison and Son Heung-min able to operate out wide along with Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon when all six are fit.

There would surely have to be some sales if Summerville is going to have any real chance of winning much game time.

He would probably back himself to thrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but guaranteed game time is a must and he's more likely to get that at his current side than at Anfield or Spurs.