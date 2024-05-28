Highlights Leeds United face another summer of uncertainty

Clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested in the Championship Player of the Season, with a price tag rumoured at £35-40m.

Leeds United are now preparing for a second successive season in the Championship, after suffering play-off heartbreak yet again on Sunday afternoon.

Despite enjoying a fine season and clocking up the same points tally which won the club the title just four years ago, Daniel Farke and his side were unable to break their curse in the post-season competition, losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley.

Throughout the course of this second tier campaign, many of the Whites' star names and performers have been linked with potential moves away to Premier League sides, and this looks set to only intensify further after those recent developments.

Crysencio Summerville to "push" for potential Leeds United departure

Unsurprisingly, one man who falls into said category is Dutch winger, Crysencio Summerville.

And, as if losing at Wembley wasn't enough of a blow for everybody associated with United, it could well have signalled the end of his time at the club, as per reports from Football Insider.

It was revealed by the publication on Tuesday morning that Summerville is set to "push for a departure" after the defeat at the national stadium, with it being said that the club will not stand in his way, should concrete interest and offers emerge over the summer.

Crysencio Summerville's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 43 Matches Started 41 Goals 19 xG 16.41 Assists 9 xA 12.53 Big Chances Created 17 Passing Accuracy (%) 84 Successful Dribbles per Game 2.3 Key Passes per Game 2.6 Average Rating 7.79 All stats as per Sofascore

The report continues by stating that two of the main clubs who have the Championship Player of the Season on their radar are Aston Villa and Newcastle United, with the Whites said to be valuing one of their star assets in the region of £35-£40m.

It was revealed prior to the play-off final by the Daily Mail that if the West Yorkshire outfit were unable to regain their Premier League status at the first time of asking, the club would have to raise near to £100m in player sales to "offset continued operating losses" with Summerville the likeliest to depart Elland Road, as the same report claimed that sources close to many top flight sides were expecting a "fire sale", which could now come to fruition.

However, the latest report by FootballInsider claim that the financial aspect of a potential departure isn't the sole reason, with Summerville keen for a new challenge after accumulating 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions across the campaign.

Further Premier League interest in Leeds United star

Furthermore, it was reported by the Daily Mirror on Monday afternoon that Liverpool and Chelsea are continuing their interest in the 22-year-old, despite the Blues' ongoing search for Mauricio Pochettino's successor, whilst Arne Slot prepares for his maiden transfer window at Anfield.

It was revealed earlier in the month by TEAMtalk that the two clubs - alongside Newcastle - have learned that it would take up to £35m to prize the winger away from Elland Road, having enjoyed a stellar campaign, as well as being under contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

Related Wembley defeat showed why Leeds United need to upgrade on 2023 signing this summer: View Joel Piroe struggled during Leeds United play-off final defeat and failed to register a shot on target

Expected circumstances on the cards for Leeds United

Whilst it will prove a crushing blow for Leeds to lose their star man - potentially alongside other high-profile names - after missing out on promotion, it also feels like an expected outcome will play out over the course of the transfer window.

As previously highlighted, some of the funds garnered by player sales will help balance the books, but Paraag Marathe must also ensure that Farke is given the necessary resources across the summer to rebuild a squad capable of challenging for promotion once again.

As for Summerville, it is clear that his potential lies in the Premier League, and a move to any of the aforementioned quartet of sides would provide their own benefits and challenges in equal measure. However, Liverpool and Aston Villa are two sides who could offer him UEFA Champions League football next season, which could be a potential head turner.