Highlights Liverpool targets Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville after Newcastle talks stall.

Leeds not actively seeking to sell Summerville, strengthening their position.

Summerville has 2 years left on his contract, giving him leverage for a move.

Liverpool are reported to be targeting a move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville following a breakdown in talks for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

The Dutchman is set to be the target of interest from the red portion of Merseyside, according to TEAMtalk. Liverpool were going after former Everton wide player Gordon, but the £75-80 million valuation that the Magpies have placed on him has made negotiations stall.

Arne Slot, Liverpool's new manager and former boss of Summerville's old team Feyenoord, now looks to have turned his attention towards the Leeds man. TEAMtalk said that an offer of £40 million may test the Whites' resolve.

Interest in Summerville has also come from other Premier League sides. Both Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea have been credited with intrigue by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain, who face the tough task of replacing Kylian Mbappé, who has joined Real Madrid as a free agent, are also believed to be looking into the prospect of signing the 2023/24 Championship Player of the Season, as per Caught Offside.

Leeds' stance on Crysencio Summerville sale

There's certainly no shortage of potential suitors for Summerville, and this is something that Leeds feel strengthens their position, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

YEP further reported that they are not actively looking to move on the 22-year-old, and that the same applies to his teammate Wilfried Gnonto.

He looked like a strong candidate to be sold this summer, following the club's failure to win promotion back to the English top flight at the first time of asking.

18-year-old Archie Gray was the one that Leeds ended up sacrificing before the July cut-off point for financial bookmaking to make sure that they complied with the regulations and didn't face a points deduction.

They received an essential package of £30 million plus Joe Rodon for the midfield star, who has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Had Leeds been able to find a team that was willing to pay the asking price for the winger, and it was somewhere that Summerville wanted to go, the pressure to offload Gray would have been far less, according to The Athletic.

Gnonto stance makes Leeds' Summerville position better

Last summer, Daniel Farke faced another situation where the prospect of one of his top players leaving was on the cards. Elland Road was back hosting Championship football, and their Italian international wasn't having it.

He wanted to leave the club, so he effectively went on strike to try and force the club into letting him go. They didn't. They held him to the contract that he had signed when he joined in 2022, which tied him down until the summer of 2027.

He was forced to stay, and he ended up being a decent contributor in their 90-point campaign.

A player that has the season that Summerville just had would rightfully want to make the step-up to the next level.

Crysencio Summerville's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 43 Goals 19 xG 16.41 Assists 9 Big chances created 17 Stats taken from Sofascore

He's got slightly more leverage than his Italian teammate did, in that he has just two years left on his current deal as opposed to the four that Gnonto had left last summer. But Leeds have set their stall out and they won't be bullied.

They don't feel any pressure to let him go, so it'll be interesting to see what happens if it gets to near the end of the window and the 22-year-old starts to push for a move away from Elland Road.

History suggests that Leeds will hold their nerve until a suitable offer comes in.