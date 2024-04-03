Highlights Leeds United players attracting elite clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, ahead of summer transfer window.

Crysencio Summerville should be cautious with potential move to Arsenal due to competition and past performance gap.

Previous season stats and current competition at Arsenal indicate Summerville may struggle for playing time if he makes the move.

The Championship season is far from over, yet transfer rumours are already beginning to swirl ahead of the summer.

Indeed, whilst Leeds United still have plenty to play for this season, they are also having to cope with a number of their players currently being linked away from the club.

Take Archie Gray, for example. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are the latest sides said to be casting a keen eye on the young star ahead of the summer, with the likes of Liverpool and Spurs also linked previously.

Gray is not the only Leeds player attracting keen eyes at the moment, though, with Crysencio Summerville also being subject to speculation after impressing in the Championship this campaign.

Crysencio Summerville linked with summer transfer

As a result of his performances, elite clubs in the Premier League have been credited with an interest in Summerville ahead of the summer.

Earlier this month, Chelsea were said to have cast their eyes on Summerville with the club reportedly looking for a new winger ahead of the summer.

Several other clubs, such as Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and German outfit RB Leipzig are also said to be interested.

However, in recent days, another intriguing link has emerged, with Premier League title-hopefuls Arsenal now also joining the race, according to Goal (via TEAMtalk).

Crysencio Summerville's career statistics according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches Goals Assists 2018-2020 Feyenoord 0 0 0 2018-2019 FC Dordrecht (Loan) 18 5 1 2019-2020 ADO Den Haag (Loan) 22 2 3 2020-present Leeds United 80 22 11 Statistics correct as of 02/04/24

Crysencio Summerville should be wary of Arsenal move

Whilst a move to Arsenal this summer could be an appealing one for many reasons, it should be one that Summerville is very wary of for multiple reasons.

With 17 goals and eight assists so far in the Championship, it's clear why clubs in the top flight are looking at him. There are, however, levels between the Championship and Premier League, let alone the Championship and the level required at Arsenal.

When Summerville was in the top flight with Leeds last season, he scored just four goals.

There's no doubt that he's improved and is a better player as a result of this campaign, but even so, moving to Arsenal he would surely struggle to get regular game time.

Summerville has featured on the left for the majority of this campaign, meaning he would be up against some tough opposition for minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli is the same age as the Dutchman but at this stage of his career, has produced at a higher level than Summerville.

Last season, Martinelli had 20 direct goal contributions in the Premier League and this campaign, he has a further 10 already.

Of course, Summerville may well get to that level one day, but it's going to be difficult to get ahead of Martinelli and take minutes from him.

Even behind Martinelli, though, the Gunners have Leandro Trossard, who fills in on the left for the club and would offer further competition for Summerville.

Last season, Trossard produced 10 assists in 20 Premier League matches and has proved himself a very good squad player at the Emirates.

On the opposite flank, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is always going to play when fit, so it isn't as though Summerville's versatility could come in handy, either.

We've seen Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz used out wide as well by Arteta while Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira represent more competition for the Leeds winger should he head to North London.

All in all, a move to the Emirates Stadium should be something Summerville is very wary of this summer.

As big of a club as it is, he would likely struggle for anything close to regular playing time and after an excellent season in the Championship, that is the last thing he needs.

Instead, Summerville should be looking to play regular minutes in the Premier League or another top division – giving him the chance to continue his development and prove himself at the highest level.

Elland Road could be a good place to do that if the Whites are promoted but if they aren't, perhaps somewhere like Aston Villa in the Premier League could be a more realistic next step, where he can then prove himself further before making a move to 'top six' side.

Arsenal, for now, feels like a move that the former Dutch youth international could live to regret.