Nearly thirteen years on from his Leeds United departure, it seems as if the club have finally replaced cult-hero winger Max Gradel with a goalscorer that is popular and prolific.

Ivory Coast winger Gradel was an iconic figure at Elland Road thanks to his performances for Leeds between 2009 and 2011, and he's been in the news recently, thanks to captaining the Ivory Coast side that won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title.

However, in Crysencio Summerville, Leeds finally have someone to rival Gradel for popularity, with both players having excelled at Elland Road from the left wing.

It may have been almost 13 years since Gradel departed the club for Saint-Éttiene, but he's still fondly remembered by the Leeds faithful and Summerville's recent performances would have brought back some memories of the Ivorian's time at Elland Road.

Max Gradel's time at Leeds United

Gradel began his senior career with Leicester City but was loaned to then League One side Leeds in October 2009.

Under manager Simon Grayson, Gradel made an immediate impression at the club and saw his loan extended for a further two months before heading back to parent club Leicester in the January window.

Gradel handed in a transfer request on his return to the East Midlands, and he subsequently signed a permanent deal with Leeds that month, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The Ivorian helped the club win promotion from League One in 2010, making 35 appearances in all competitions for the club that season, scoring six goals and registering six assists; he was sent off on the final day of the season in incredible circumstances, but Leeds got over the line with 10-men against Bristol Rovers regardless.

Despite promotion to the Championship, Gradel continued his impressive form and scored 18 league goals in 41 Championship appearances during the 2010/11 season as the club finished seventh in the Championship, just missing out on the play-offs.

Given his form in the Championship, it was inevitable that Leeds would receive interest in Gradel from top clubs across Europe and that was the case, and Saint-Ettiene sealed a deal for the Ivorian worth £3million in August 2011.

The winger is a cult-hero at Elland Road thanks to his performances and, incredibly, at the age of 36, Gradel is still going strong, playing for Gaziantep in Turkey and the Ivory Coast national team.

Crysencio Summerville is the new Max Gradel

Summerville has proved himself as one of the best players in the division this season thanks to his performances for Leeds.

Usually operating on the left-wing, just like Gradel used to, Summerville has registered 15 goals and eight assists in 30 Championship appearances, putting him fourth in the league's scoring charts.

Championship Top Scorers - BBC Sport (19/02/2024) Position Player Club P G A 1. Sammie Szomodics Blackburn Rovers 30 18 3 2. Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle 32 17 7 3. Adam Armstrong Southampton 32 16 11 4. Crysencio Summerville Leeds United 30 15 8 5. Jack Clarke Sunderland 33 15 4

Summerville has proven himself to be a popular player among the Leeds United fanbase, with supporters taking to social media to praise the Dutchman's performances this season.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has been outstanding in recent weeks, and has formed a prolific partnership with Georginio Rutter with Leeds in the mix for automatic promotion thanks to their performances.

It's been thirteen years, but in Summerville, it looks like the club have finally found a replacement for Max Gradel's output on the left; Jack Harrison was so consistent, but never produced numbers like this in the Championship.

Gradel was loved by the supporters at Elland Road, and it appears that Summerville is starting to rival the Ivorian for popularity. If Leeds win automatic promotion this season, he may just surpass the 36-year-old's legacy at Leeds United.