Given Crysencio Summerville's impact at Leeds United last season, it felt inevitable that the winger was destined for greater things in the 2024-25 campaign and beyond.

Summerville was crowned the Championship Player of the Year for 2023-24, having contributed 19 goals and 9 assists in the second tier alone. Despite his heroics, Leeds missed out on promotion, having lost 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

The loss at the hands of the Saints effectively spelled the end for the winger at Elland Road, who joined the Yorkshire club from Feyenoord as a teenager for a reported fee of £1.3 million in 2020, as per The Sun.

Sure enough, after a summer of speculation, the 22-year-old secured a move to West Ham United for a reported fee in excess of £25 million plus add-ons, as per BBC Sport, bringing an end to a four-year stay in West Yorkshire - but how is he getting on in his early stages at the London Stadium?

Crysencio Summerville is experiencing limited game-time at West Ham so far

Although he was the Championship's star man, Summerville was always going to find the transition to the Premier League tricky, given the competition for places.

West Ham have also invested a lot in their squad this summer in multiple positions, and with Julen Lopetegui at the helm, the club will be eyeing a return to Europe, given their strength in depth.

The wing positions are an area that are well-stocked for the Hammers, with captain Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus the first choice options for Lopetegui right now - both have started the East London club's opening three games of the season.

As for Summerville, he has been limited to two substitute appearances in three league games, playing a total of 21 minutes. The Dutchman's only start came in the Hammers' Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth, where he played 74 minutes.

Despite his limited minutes in the Premier League, the winger came excruciatingly close to bagging his maiden West Ham goal against Man City City. With his effort destined for the far corner, Ederson pulled off the unlikeliest of saves to deny the Dutchman.

If Summerville continues to create such chances, then his first Hammers goal will not be far off, should he get the chances.

And the top flight switch is also bringing Summerville closer to the Netherlands national team - he made Ronald Koeman's preliminary squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures in September, but he did not make the cut in the end.

Strong performances for West Ham though will almost surely get him in sooner rather than later, especially with Steven Bergwijn effectively banished following his move to Saudi side Al-Ittihad last week.

Crysencio Summerville's 2024/25 Premier League stats - As per SofaScore Appearances 2 Minutes per game 14 Touches 10.5 Big chances created 1 Accurate passes per game 5 (83%) Stats Correct As Of September 9, 2024

Crysencio Summerville must be patient for West Ham opportunity

Given West Ham's quality in wide areas, Summerville will have to remain patient before he is handed his Hammers opportunity.

Bowen and Kudus are the leading candidates in West Ham's wide areas and both have proven themselves to be a threat, with a combined 24 goals and 12 assists between them in the league last season.

Despite Summerville's qualities, the 22-year-old will find it difficult to dethrone the dynamic duo for now, and will likely have to wait for injuries or a flurry of games before earning his first start.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see where the Dutchman is played by Lopetegui. Although he is a natural left-winger, the Dutchman could probably be effective off the right too, if he is put there by his Spanish manager.

Although there is no doubt that Kudus is currently the preferred option on the left, the Ghanian international will have to be at the top of his game, with Summerville breathing down his neck.