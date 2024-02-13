Highlights Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville has been a revelation in the Championship, with 14 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances.

His goal involvements surpass Leeds legend Pablo Hernandez's tally from their promotion-winning campaign.

If Summerville helps Leeds win promotion, he could be mentioned in the same breath as Hernandez.

After limited playing time at Premier League level since joining the club in 2020, Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville has taken the Championship by storm this season.

The Dutchman made the move from Eredivisie club Feyenoord in September 2020 for a fee of just £1.3million, an absolute bargain in hindsight with the then 18-year-old signed as one for the future, initially linking up with the club's Under-23 side.

Summerville came with a big reputation after playing 21 league games for Ado Den Haag the previous season, despite only turning 18 during his campaign on loan with the Eredivisie side.

Now 22, Summerville has shown exactly why Marcelo Bielsa brought him to the club three-and-a-half years ago, and he's registered 14 goals and seven assists in his first 28 Championship appearances, totalling 21 goal involvements.

This is more than Leeds United legend Pablo Hernandez, who totalled 18 goal involvements during the club's 2019/20 season, when Leeds won promotion to the Premier League. If Summerville helps Leeds win promotion, there's no reason why he can't be mentioned in the same breath as Hernandez.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 season

Leeds' relegation from the Premier League was a blessing in disguise for players like Summerville as it allowed them regular playing time at a lower standard of football.

The Dutchman has taken his chance with both hands, and his 21 goal involvements in just 28 appearances has cemented his position as one of the best players in the division.

He made a perfect start to the season with a 95th minute equaliser against Cardiff City on the opening day, which helped to set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Summerville has been a revelation at Championship level, and there's no doubt that he'll prove himself as a Premier League-standard player if the club made an immediate return to the top-flight of English football this season.

His 14 league goals put him top of the Leeds goalscoring charts and puts him as fourth top scorer in the Championship, just three behind Sammie Szmodics.

At 22, and with a contract at Leeds until 2026, Summerville could become a club legend - or at the very least a cult-hero - if he guides the club to the Premier League.

However, the club will be fully aware that they'll face a massive battle to keep hold of him in the summer if they fail to win promotion, with the likes of Liverpool linked with the player earlier on in the season.

Summerville can be remembered like Pablo Hernandez

Pablo Hernandez is remembered as a modern-day Leeds legend thanks to his role in taking the club to the Premier League in 2020, for the first time since 2004.

His last-gasp goal away at former club Swansea all-but sealed promotion in the summer of 2020, and his 18 goal involvements that season was made even more remarkable, as he was 35 when Leeds won promotion.

Pablo Hernandez's time at Leeds United - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2016/17 Championship 35 6 8 2017/18 Championship 43 9 10 2018/19 Championship 41 12 12 2019/20 Championship 36 9 9 2020/21 Premier League 17 0 2

However, as good as Hernandez was for Leeds, Summerville has already surpassed his goal involvement tally from Leeds's promotion-winning campaign and, with 15 league games left, the Dutchman could go on to dwarf it.

Hernandez will never be forgotten thanks to the role he played at the club, and for sticking around at Elland Road through some dark days. Summerville firing Leeds to promotion this season won't mean as much to supporters as when Hernandez did, such had been the club's spell out of the top-flight.

However, Summerville might just end up in the same breath as the iconic Hernandez when it comes to promotions, with his contribution set to dwarf that of a real club favourite.