Stade Rennais have activated their interest in Wesley Gassova, despite holding an admiration of Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville.

Foot Mercato reports that Rennes are set to pursue their interest in an alternative option, who will likely cost far less. The winger is perhaps the most valuable asset among Daniel Farke's ranks this summer, but remains a Leeds player despite plenty of interest in his services.

Summerville was named as the Championship Player of the Year, and has been subject to interest from several Premier League teams as well. Whether he was scoring goals himself or laying them on a plate for others, the £1.3 million signing from Feyenoord was one of the most-feared attackers in the division last season.

He scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists, and such form from a 22-year-old winger is never going to go unnoticed from top-flight clubs. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds can expect to get between £35 and £40 million for him this summer (via the Daily Briefing).

Summerville signed a new deal at the start of 2022/23, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026.

Crysencio Summerville's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 89 25 12 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Netherlands U-21 8 2 0

The transfer latest regarding Crysencio Summerville

Despite The Yorkshire Evening Post recently detailing that Leeds do not feel the need to sell the likes of Summerville or Willy Gnonto, it feels like an inevitability that at least one leaves, especially with just two years left on Summerville's current deal.

Journalist Wiebe de Vries was the first to report of Paris Saint-Germain's interest, explaining that the French giants are showing serious interest in the Dutchman after his exploits in West Yorkshire last season. Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf has confirmed that interest is there regarding Summerville, who could be in line for a move to the French champions this summer.

They are not the only French side to be linked with the forward, as according to reports earlier in the summer from leading French outlet L'Équipe, Rennes are plotting a second swoop at Elland Road after picking up midfielder Glen Kamara from Leeds. Not only that, but he is said to be open to joining the French club, as per L'Équipe's report.

Rennes will soon have a gap to fill out wide and plenty of money to fill it, with a promising young star of their own set to move on. Despite being just 19, Désiré Doué has been a regular starter for two full seasons and has attracted serious interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG.

Foot Mercato reports that Rennes are now said to be eyeing a move for Wesley Gassova, who is currently playing in his native Brazil with Corinthians. That's because PSG are thought to be further along with their interest and have reportedly tabled an offer worth €60 million (£50.6 million) plus add-ons for Doué, which should be enough for Rennes to accept.

However, Rennes are set to have plenty of money to spend this summer, after they also sold forward Martin Terrier to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £18.5 million and it's plausible that they will also pursue a move for Summerville as well as Gassova.

Leeds require quick Summerville conclusion

In some ways, the latest reports are a positive for Leeds fans, and can provide optimism in keeping Summerville, if clubs such as Rennes do not see him as their first choice. It also appears as though PSG are looking at other options as well.

However, there are a number of dominoes falling across Europe with young wide players currently, with Doué set to be the latest. It's possible that Rennes will look to sign Summerville to help replace Terrier with the Ligue 1 outfit.

There's been an inevitable feeling that Summerville will leave at some stage in the window, albeit Leeds will not be keen for the process to drag out. That could leave them in a difficult situation towards the end of the window if a move for Summerville materialises.