After initially undergoing some testing trials and tribulations, it finally feels as though Leeds United have reached full-throttle.

Following Saturday afternoon's enthralling 3-2 victory away to Norwich City, the Whites have now catapulted to third in the league table - reaffirming their ambitions of clinching an automatic promotion spot to ensure a top-flight return at the first time of asking.

They've hit a golden patch of form as of late, having won five of their last seven Championship matches to recover from an early snag.

Norwich City v Leeds United

Leeds haven't tasted defeat at Carrow Road since April 2018 and they weren't prepared to lose in Norfolk for the first time in over five years, despite falling to a two-goal lead at the break.

Goals from Shane Duffy and Gabriel Sara at either end of the first half put Daniel Farke two goals down at his old stomping ground, but an inspiring team talk at the break upturned Leeds' fortunes as they blitzed the Canaries from there on in,

As fate would have it, Duffy put the ball into his own net to half the deficit before Crycensio Summerville's brace ensured all three points in emphatic fashion, Leeds' second comeback from two goals down this term.

There's something to be said for that, and Summerville himself cited the rousing team talk while reflecting upon Leeds' latest victory.

Daniel Farke's inspirational team talk

Speaking to LUTV, the winger explained: "The coach said we had to keep going, he said this is football, if you don't score the other team is going to do it for you.

"I think we were on a good run because we played very well, but I think we were more focused and the goals came."

"It was difficult at the beginning, we created many chances but the ball didn't go in.

"But because we played very well, we just stuck to the plan and we got the win in the second half so I'm very happy."

Crycensio Summerville in 2023/24

Those two match-winning strikes were the latest of a remarkable recent repertoire that's seen Summerville emerge as one of the most potent wide players in the division.

The former-Feyenoord flyer is in fine fettle at the moment, having assisted Dan James' opener against Bristol City before the international break, just days after scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win over QPR.

He's now on four goals and two assists in the league at the time of writing, which is a commendable outlay given he's started only eight matches for Farke.

But he'll only continue to be a fixture of his line-up should these current performances continue, and Stoke City will be sweating on just how to contain his talents when Leeds travel to town on Wednesday night.

Even though Willy Gnonto has returned from injury earlier than expected in yet another welcome boost at Elland Road, he'll nonetheless find it difficult to displace Summerville - while Bournemouth loanee Jaidon Anthony can't get a look in at all.

That's telling of just how impressive Summerville has been in the Championship.