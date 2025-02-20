Leeds United and Coventry City have been given encouragement in their pursuit of Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson this summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that the 32-year-old is likely to depart the Premier League club at the end of the campaign and remain in England.

It was reported by TBR Football earlier this month that the striker is on the radar of the Championship clubs going into the summer market.

However, they face competition from the likes of West Ham and Bournemouth.

Callum Wilson transfer latest

Bailey has claimed that Newcastle also face interest from clubs in both the United States and Saudi Arabia, although Wilson’s preference is to remain in England, giving encouragement to Leeds and Coventry ahead of the summer.

But he is confident that the forward will depart the Magpies at the end of the season, despite having the option to extend his expiring contract by 12 months.

“Obviously teams are assessing him ahead of the summer,” said Bailey, via Geordie Boot Boys.

“We know he is probably going to leave Newcastle.

“There is not 100 per cent confirmation of that just yet, but I do not think anyone is expecting him to stay – even himself.

“They are ready to move on.

“My understanding is that he would like to stay in England.

Callum Wilson - Newcastle United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 26 (23) 12 (5) 2021-22 18 (16) 8 (0) 2022-23 31 (21) 18 (5) 2023-24 20 (9) 9 (1) 2024-25 5 (0) 0 As of February 19th

“There is interest from the Saudi Pro League and the MLS, but he is quite keen to stay in England as it stands.

“There will be clubs that want a bit of experience, so he ticks that box.

“Obviously his injury situation does not help, but we will see what comes up for him.

“He may even change his mind on going abroad nearer the time.”

Leeds are sitting in top spot in the Championship table, two points clear of Sheffield United, their upcoming opponents on Monday evening, while the Sky Blues are seventh.

Leeds have Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph to choose from to lead the line, but it’s very possible at least one of those three leaves in the summer.

In that case, bringing in Wilson to replace Bamford could be a smart option, keeping a strong level of experience in Daniel Farke’s options.

Gaining promotion would certainly make winning his signature that bit easier as well, with the win over Sunderland last Monday putting them in a strong position for a top two finish.

However, Wilson is from Coventry and may want to go back there at this stage of his career, which could give them an edge in the race for his signature, even if they remain in the Championship.