Highlights Leeds United may have another rising star on their hands in 14-year-old Harry Gray, who has already established himself in the U18s and is an England U15s player.

There are high hopes for both Harry and his older brother Archie, as they come from a prestigious football family and have been talked about as incredibly talented prospects with a lot of potential.

While it's early days and there are no guarantees, Harry Gray seems to be a highly-rated prospect and his brother's impact at the first team level is proof that there is a clear path for academy products at Leeds United. Leeds fans should keep an eye on Harry's progress.

Leeds United have a long history of producing prestigious talent and there is growing optimism that in 14-year-old Harry Gray, they may have another rising star on their hands.

His 17-year-old brother Archie has been claiming headlines and plenty of praise this season, and rightly so, after featuring regularly for Daniel Farke's side in the Championship but over the past few days it's the younger Gray that has been turning heads.

He bagged Leeds U18s only goal in a recent 3-1 defeat to Wolves in the U18 Premier League North, converting a penalty, but it was the manner in which he won the spot-kick that has caused him to become something of a viral sensation.

A video of his silky dribbling skills has been doing the round - only they've been attributed to Finlay Gorman instead. According to the match report on the Leeds website, Gorman was not playing in the game and it was Gray who won the penalty in the clip.

Who is Harry Gray?

The teenager has the potential to be the fifth member of the Gray dynasty to make it to the Leeds first team.

The young forward is the son of Andy Gray, the grandson of Frank Gray, the great-nephew of Eddie Gray, and the brother of Archie Gray - all four of whom came through the Whites academy before representing the club at senior level.

It's early days but it speaks to his talent, potential, and maturity that the 14-year-old has already established himself in the U18s

Harry Gray's quality has been recognised at international level as well as he is an England U15s player.

How highly rated is he at Leeds United?

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, The Athletic's Phil Hay that there has been talk about Harry Gray's potential at Leeds for a while and that there are high hopes for both him and his older brother.

He explained: “I mean, Harry is another one they’ve been talking about for a long time as looking incredibly talented, masses and masses of potential. The thing you’ve seen with Archie; he manages himself really well.

“He lives as a footballer needs to. A proper professional even though he’s so young. He seems driven to develop and get better which I suspect is in the Gray genes. Big things expected of both of them.”

Could Harry Gray be a future star at Leeds United?

Obviously, at 14, he's got a long, long way to go but he does seem to be a highly-rated prospect and the video doing the rounds on social media shows just why.

There are by no means any guarantees that he'll make it through the age groups and into the senior side over the next few years and doing so requires plenty of luck as well as hard work, determination, and talent - particularly for goalscorers.

But Archie Gray's impact at first team level this term is further proof that there is a clear path at Elland Road for academy products and his brother will hope to follow in his footsteps in a few years time.

He certainly seems like someone to keep an eye on for Leeds fans.