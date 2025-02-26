As transfer speculation intensifies around Elland Road, Leeds United appear to be crafting a shrewd contingency plan should Wilfried Gnonto depart for Saudi Arabian riches this summer.

Reports linking the West Yorkshire club with Celtic's Nicolas Kühn represent not merely a reactive measure, but potentially one of the most astute pieces of business Leeds could conduct in their quest for Premier League restoration.

Kühn, whose remarkable tally of 18 goals and 12 assists this season has attracted attention from Newcastle, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Everton, embodies the profile of player Leeds have historically thrived with - technically gifted, tactically versatile, and possessing significant resale value.

The German winger's potential acquisition would signal clear intent from the Leeds hierarchy that their ambitions remain undimmed despite Championship status.

Nicolas Kuhn has been a shining light in Celtic's domestic and European adventure

Nicolas Kühn's career trajectory reads like a football romantic's dream.

Having graced the academies of RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, and Ajax, the 25-year-old has experienced football education at the highest level before finding his scoring touch at Celtic Park.

This season alone, he has contributed to a goal every 80 minutes he has played - statistical evidence of a player entering his prime years.

His development was foretold in 2019 when he received the gold Fritz Walter medal as Germany's best young footballer at under-19 level, joining an elite alumni including Kai Havertz, Antonio Rüdiger, and Marc-André ter Stegen.

Even at such a young age, his tactical understanding and technical proficiency drew praise from influential figures within the game.

Jochen Sauer, head of Bayern Munich's Campus, recognised these qualities early, noting: "He's a technically strong, agile player who fits in well with us and helped us win the title. We expect a lot from him in the future."

That future has now materialised at Celtic, where Kühn has evolved from promising talent to consistent performer.

Kuhn arrived at Parkhead halfway through last season from Austrian outfit Rapid Wien, and whilst he showed some flashes of quality, it has been 2024-25 where the German has showed his best abilities.

Nicolas Kuhn would cost but he could bring Leeds United something they do not have

Should Gnonto depart, as Saudi clubs were incredibly keen back in January, replacing the Italian international would present a significant challenge for Leeds, despite the fact he's had to take somewhat of a back seat to other wingers this season.

However, in Kühn, they would secure a player whose stylistic profile might actually enhance their tactical approach.

Media comparisons to Leroy Sané are particularly apt. Like the Bayern Munich star, Kühn combines explosive pace with technical security and intelligent movement.

His versatility - comfortable cutting in from either flank or operating centrally - would provide tactical flexibility that could prove decisive in navigating either the Championship's demanding schedule, or a pursuit of stability in the Premier League.

Most importantly though, Leeds do not currently have a winger whose strongest foot is their left, with Dan James, Gnonto, Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani all seeing their right foot as their primary weapon.

That means when James or Gnonto play on the right, as is the likeliest case, you will see them being more direct and running at a full-back instead of cutting in and shooting on their left, as it's not their strength.

Kuhn though could offer Daniel Farke that alternative, much like Manor Solomon or Ramazani do on the left, or Gnonto when he figures out there.

Financially, the deal represents remarkable value in today's inflated market. Celtic acquired Kühn for approximately £3 million from Rapid Wien last January, but his performances in both domestic competition and the Champions League - where he impressed against Bayern Munich in the last 32 - have substantially increased his valuation.

Even with Celtic expecting to make a substantial profit, the fee would likely be offset by any Gnonto sale to Saudi Arabia.

The wisdom of player trading dictates buying undervalued assets and selling at premium prices. In potentially exchanging Gnonto for Kühn, the Whites would be executing this principle to perfection, particularly given Kühn's goal and assist contributions surpass Gnonto's current output.

For Leeds supporters anxious about losing Gnonto, Kühn's statistics offer reassurance.

Nicolas Kühn’s Career Stats - As per Fotmob Year Club Appearances Goals 2018-2020 Jong Ajax 43 5 2020-21 Bayern Munich II 37 6 2021-22 Erzgebirge Aue loan 27 3 2022-24 Rapid Wien 51 7 2024-present Celtic 56 21

With 21 goals and 15 assists in 56 appearances for Celtic - including that remarkable return of 18 goals and 12 assists this season in all competitions - the German has demonstrated the end product required in Leeds' attack.

As Manuel Baum, Kühn's former Germany U20 coach, succinctly summarised: "He is very intelligent, technically gifted, creative, goal-scoring and, above all, incredibly fast with the ball. With his left foot, Kühn can do a lot – maybe even everything."

For a Leeds United side currently pushing for automatic promotion to the Premier League, Kühn could be the perfect summer addition to either bolster their top-flight return or spearhead another promotion charge, depending on how this season concludes.

While losing Gnonto would undoubtedly represent a setback, in Nicolas Kühn, Leeds may find not just a replacement, but an upgrade - a golden opportunity disguised as a contingency plan.