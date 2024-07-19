Highlights Leeds faces a hole left by Kamara's departure, with Tanaka as a potential replacement possessing goal scoring skills and a commanding presence.

Kamara was sold for a significant profit, despite his crucial role in key games. Tanaka's unique abilities could add depth and balance.

Tanaka's potential addition could address Leeds' midfield goal deficiency, offering strong distance shooting and an eye for goal to ease the attacking burden.

Glen Kamara has followed Archie Gray out of Leeds United, leaving a hole that needs filling in Daniel Farke's midfield, and one which Ao Tanaka of Fortuna Düsseldorf could plug.

The Athletic report that Kamara's sale is thought to be approximately double what the Whites signed him for last year, with a fee of around £8.4 million being reported.

The Finn leaves with big boots to fill. There is no doubt that he will be a loss from the squad after he started 33 of the 37 league games he featured in, which meant that he played more minutes in the heart of Leeds' midfield than any other player in the squad.

Not only that, but his performances were crucial in a number of big games last year, including the semi-final of the play-offs against Norwich City and the 3-1 victory over Leicester City in February. However, a 28-year-old being sold for serious profit is hard to deny as good business for Leeds, despite how crucial Kamara was at times last year for Farke and co.

His press-resistance, composure, and ball retention were all key features of his game, whilst his durability and duel-winning allowed Leeds to pin the opposition in their half at times, even if his ball-striking and general output left much to be desired.

Gray, meanwhile, is a generational midfield talent lost. He played the majority of his football at right-back last season, but his long-term future was as a No.8 and Leeds need to replace him.

Leeds should revisit a deal for Ao Tanaka

Kamara may have left, but Leeds secured the loan signing of Joe Rothwell from AFC Bournemouth last week. The 29-year-old loanee will bring more goals to Farke's team from the middle of the park, but another player in the box-to-box role with serious output could help make Leeds an even more impressive team from midfield next year.

Tanaka was a target last summer before Leeds signed Ilia Gruev and Kamara instead late in the window. The Japanese international would give the West Yorkshire outfit another dimension if he were to join, with his goalscoring ability and tendency to command a game from the engine room, something lacking in Leeds’ squad of late.

As mentioned, Tanaka was said to be gaining interest from the Elland Road outfit last summer, with Leeds apparently tabling a bid that was swiftly rejected. However, earlier this summer, reports in Japan from sports outlet Hochi claimed that the 25-year-old has several admirers from clubs across Europe ahead of the next campaign, with Farke’s side said to be one of the interested parties.

Premier League side Everton are also rumoured to be in the mix, as well as Bundesliga duo VfB Stuttgart and reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen. Nothing has materialised yet, but he is also in the last year of his deal in Germany with the second tier side.

The midfielder signed a three-year deal with the club upon his arrival, meaning he is now entering the final 12 months of his current contract; a fact that could entice the Whites into making another summer move for the midfielder.

Tanaka could help to answer one of Leeds' biggest issues

Tanaka registered 12 goal contributions for Düsseldorf in 36 appearances in all competitions from midfield, highlighting his contribution towards his team’s attacking output; although he tended to find himself deployed in a deeper role during the season, which is where the Whites need more direct goal output from themselves.

One of Leeds' biggest issues last season was regarding the number of goals scored by midfielders. There were just three goals scored between Leeds' pivot players in Ethan Ampadu, Gray, Kamara, and Gruev, across all competitions. A player who is capable of playing deeper but with good distance shooting and ball-striking to spread the goals around the team further must be high on the club's priorities, to help ease the burden on their attacking talent.

Leeds United midfielders compared - per BBC Sport Player Appearances Goals Assists Ethan Ampadu 54 2 2 Archie Gray 52 0 2 Glen Kamara 42 0 4 Ilia Gruev 35 1 1

Not only did he score regularly for his club side recently, but with eight goals in 27 appearances for his national side, Tanaka has proven he has an eye for goal, as well as being capable of performing on the highest stage as well. He claimed an injury-time goal in a 4-1 demolition of Germany as recently as last September.

Rothwell should be a shrewd loan signing, but given his profile and likely cost in the last year of his deal, it's a no-brainer for Leeds to look into signing Tanaka once again this summer to compete with the Englishman in the No.8 role of Farke's midfield base.