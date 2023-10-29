Highlights Brandon Thomas-Asante has become a key player for West Brom, with three goals and one assist from 10 starts this season.

West Brom's financial difficulties could lead to a fire sale of their best players in January, making Thomas-Asante a potential target for Leeds United.

Thomas-Asante could be a good replacement for Patrick Bamford, offering fresh competition and the potential to fight for a starting place in Leeds' squad.

Brandon Thomas-Asante was a late transfer target for Leeds United last summer.

It was reported that the Whites explored a move to sign the West Brom forward, but a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

The Baggies rejected a £2 million offer from Stoke City earlier in the window, but there were indications that a raised bid may have tempted Albion into a sale.

But the forward remained at the Hawthorns, where he has become a key part of Carlos Corberan’s side.

The 24-year-old made just 20 starts last season for the Midlands club, but has already hit half that figure at this early stage of this campaign.

Thomas-Asante has scored three goals and registered one assist from 10 starts, with West Brom sitting sixth in the table.

Could Brandon Thomas-Asante depart West Brom in January?

This is encouraging form for West Brom, who will be aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League this year.

The forward has stepped up at a time when injuries have really hampered the club, and his improving performances indicate that he can continue to develop as he continues to gain importance in the team.

But the difficult financial circumstances at the Hawthorns could mean bad news for the club in the January transfer window.

If a sale of the club is not agreed by the new year then it has been claimed that a fire sale of the squad’s best players could happen in order to balance the books.

West Brom’s misery could be Leeds’ gain, as the Yorkshire club should absolutely be considering a concrete offer for Thomas-Asante in January.

The partnership of Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe has flourished since the Dutchman signed for Daniel Farke’s side in August.

The pair have combined well to give Leeds one of the most threatening forward lines in the division.

But Patrick Bamford’s struggles has potentially raised the need for another fresh face to improve the squad’s depth.

Would Brandon Thomas-Asante be a good replacement for Patrick Bamford?

A missed penalty in the 1-0 loss to Stoke City only highlighted how much Bamford has struggled with Leeds over the last couple of seasons.

The 30-year-old had a fantastic debut campaign in the Premier League for Leeds, having played a huge role in their top flight promotion in 2020.

But he has fallen way down the pecking order and it may now be time to move on from the English striker.

And Thomas-Asante could be an ideal signing to replace him.

The 24-year-old still has his best years ahead of him, can offer something fresh off the bench from Rutter and Piroe and has the potential to even fight for a starting place in Farke’s first team plans.

Introducing some fresh competition could help raise the standard overall, with Rutter and Piroe suddenly having to improve in order to fight for their place in the team.

Given West Brom’s financial difficulties, the forward may also be available for a relatively affordable figure, unlikely to be more than £5 million.

This is the kind of signing that could really boost Leeds’ promotion chances in the second half of the season.