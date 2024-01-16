Highlights Loaned-out Leeds United players Kristensen and Llorente will have a point to prove to new AS Roma coach Daniele De Rossi following Mourinho's sacking.

Leeds United's out on loan duo Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente will have a point to prove to Daniele De Rossi at AS Roma following Jose Mourinho's sacking.

The Whites had a season to forget in their latest campaign, having suffered relegation back to the Championship and will be keen to bounce straight back up to the top-flight, but it also came with a lasting impact.

That was not only one that carries financial significance for the West Yorkshire outfit, but also one that would seriously dismantle the playing squad as well. Kristensen and Llorente were just two of a number of senior players in the Whites' squad that were not going to be playing second tier football this season.

They, like many others, were the subject of strong interest from clubs in major European leagues, especially for those with pedigree at international level, such as that defensive pair.

Leeds United summer departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

The Whites had to trim their wage bill and allow players who didn't wish to remain in the Championship to go, leading to an extensive exodus at Elland Road. Llorente and Kristensen were joined by the likes of Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, Marc Roca, and Max Wober in a mixture of permanent and loan departures.

Kristensen played 30 games for the Whites last season, scoring three times and registering a solitary assist, too. Leeds paid a reported £10 million to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg full-back, but he left in a loan move to the Italian giants.

Meanwhile, Llorente had been a servant for much longer, becoming a big-money signing with an estimated fee of £18m from Real Sociedad after Leeds ended their 16-year exile from the top-flight in 2020. During his stint, he made 59 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, after two-and-a-half seasons with Leeds, and midway through last season, it was announced that he would join Roma on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, where his new employers would endure contrasting fortunes compared to his parent club.

Relegation saw another move for Llorente as it was announced in the summer that he had returned to Roma for the current season to link up with Kristensen and Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho's sacking

In a latest twist, Mourinho has been sacked, despite the club sitting just five points off of the UEFA Champions League places, and winning the Europa Conference League during the 2021/22 campaign.

Llorente was a favourite of Mourinho this term, making 24 appearances for the club this season, with 23 coming as a starter, while Danish international Kristensen appeared 21 times; however, only 13 times as a starting player from their 28 games in total this season so far.

Joe Donnohue of the Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting that the pair will have to impress Daniele De Rossi for 'I Giallorossi' after he was appointed as Mourinho's successor in the hotseat.

He also stated: "Llorente's loan deal reportedly includes an option-to-buy clause, meaning Roma can make the Spaniard's stay in the Italian capital permanent come the end of the season. Although, Kristensen's is understood not to include such a provision."

Roma's news could have a knock-on effect for Leeds

Despite Llorente being firmly in the picture, his time in the Italian capital may be coming to an end, as L’Equipe reporter Bertrand Latour has revealed that Luis Enrique wants to bring the defender to Paris Saint-Germain.

As a firm favourite of Mourinho, Llorente's stance on a possible transfer to the French capital may have shifted somewhat. He has a contract at Elland Road that runs until the summer of 2026, but it seems inevitable that he has already played his last game for the club, so it’s about getting the best fee possible, be that from Rome or Paris.

All of these rumours continue to surface amid recent claims from Foot Mercato which stated that Llorente has revealed his willingness to move to France in the remainder of the transfer window.

It's a move that would suit Leeds, giving them a cash injection in January, should a move transpire, which could now be far more likely with De Rossi at the helm. Meanwhile, the sacking could also have another positive effect for Leeds with Kristensen as well.

Conversely to Llorente, he has been less in favour, but a change of manager could improve his fortunes with Roma and see him return in a larger capacity into the fold for De Rossi.

Of course, he is not likely to be sold this window, but consistent game time between now and the summer would only improve his market value for Leeds, and potentially increase the maximum possible fee for him.

Mourinho has managed both Chelsea and Manchester United, so is not likely to be popular with the Leeds faithful, but his sacking could do the club at least a favour or two over the course of the next few months.