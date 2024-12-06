Junior Firpo has proven to be a key player for Leeds United under Daniel Farke, slotting into a vital role as the club's primary left-back, but his long-term future is in doubt at Elland Road.

Firpo's persistent injury issues kept him sidelined for the majority of the first half of the campaign last year, but he ended the season well and was not just a part of matchday squads but in Farke's best line-up. Having said that, The Athletic reported earlier last season that Leeds were not planning to offer him a new contract as well.

They may rethink that after he has since proven to be a key member of the side in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign. Leeds are at risk of losing the left-back for nothing in the summer of 2025 due to his expiring contract, which sees him amongst the top earners at Elland Road — unsurprising, given that he came from Barcelona.

Given his injury record and form in the Premier League, Leeds may be minded to cash in on the defender, or look at alternative options to fill in during his absence.

Junior Firpo's importance to Daniel Farke's Leeds

The 28-year-old has impressed with his ability to contribute to Leeds’ build-up play, often providing an outlet on the left flank and linking up well with the team's attackers. His technical qualities allow him to drive forward and play out from the back, which fits into Farke's philosophy.

His ability to find space and contribute to Leeds' offensive transitions has been a noticeable asset, and when fully fit, he adds balance to the side. While he has never been the strongest in general defensive situations, Firpo has enormous upside in possession and has the ability to contribute to the Leeds attack consistently down the left-hand side. He will overlap to hold width, partially as he is the only out-and-out left-footed full-back at the club.

However, Firpo's importance goes beyond his performances and he has become one of the club's most consistent and reliable performers since the turn of the year. He is the only specialist left-back at Elland Road, which makes his presence in the team even more valuable. There are no direct replacements for him in the current squad, meaning Leeds are heavily reliant on his availability.

The same was true last season, when the turning point came during a critical festive period, and he was reinstated into the line-up against Birmingham City on New Year's Day and didn't look back. During the final 20 league games of the season, Firpo played a part in all of them, including 18 starts. He proved to be one of the best attacking left-backs in the league.

Yet, his future at the club remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire in June 2025. Leeds are unlikely to sell Firpo in the January transfer window, as they desperately need him as a key part of their promotion push, but they may be open to listening to offers if a new contract isn't agreed upon soon.

One concern for Leeds is Firpo's injury record. While he has enjoyed a largely injury-free 2024, this has not been the case for the majority of his time at the club. His persistent injury troubles in previous seasons have raised doubts about his long-term reliability.

Even if Leeds decide against selling him next month, they will likely need to assess left-back options for the short and long-term, especially if they secure promotion to the Premier League. Firpo's defensive vulnerabilities could be more exposed at that level, despite his strengths in possession, making it crucial for Leeds to prepare for life beyond the Dominican Republic international.

Leeds could sign Harry Toffolo to compete with Firpo

Leeds' need for contingency plans at left-back could see them turn to out-of-favour left-back Harry Toffolo. Firpo has shown his importance when he was able to get a run in the side and build strong connections with the midfield and forward players, which the likes of Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt are less likely to do on their weaker foot.

He highlighted the upside of a specialist left-footer at left-back, and proved to Farke that he is a worthy member of the side in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign. Despite all that positivity, the red flag remains that he is unlikely to replicate the back-end of last season over a 46-game season.

Suspension and a minor foot issue recently has underlined that issue, and also the fact that last year was the most games he has featured in highlights the need for a specialist who can take his minutes when out of action. With games thick and fast, and Byram's fitness also an issue, it would be significant to have a player of Toffolo's talents when combining and overlapping.

Toffolo has previously proven his quality at second tier level, with Leeds’ West Yorkshire rivals, Huddersfield Town. On loan, he could be just the solution Leeds need, considering he has a far stronger injury record than either Byram or Firpo over the last few years.

Harry Toffolo's 2021/22 campaign at Huddersfield Town (All competitions - Transfermarkt) Appearances 48 Goals 6 Assists 8

He is not necessarily a material improvement in terms of his footballing abilities, but would be readily available and has the quality to be a top-end left-back at Championship level. Leeds could offer him more game time and the chance to be part of an attacking unit, with Toffolo largely an attack-minded left-back or left-sided wing-back in his career thus far.

The Whites are likely to have a quiet month and full-backs may not be on the agenda whatsoever, but a player like Toffolo is what Leeds are most likely in the market for next month. At 29, and with Firpo and Byram still on their books, he wouldn’t necessarily be a long-term player for the club, but a much-needed squad player who is capable of slotting in and making an impact instantly on their left-hand side.

A loan with an option-to-buy could see him as part of the rotation with Leeds' other left-back options. Signing a left-back is not imperative nor is it a priority, but a deal such as that would be something worth consideration. He would be a great addition on loan if Leeds sell Firpo, or if they wanted another option that is comfortable playing out from the back off of their left foot.

There would be questions regarding both Toffolo and Firpo's long-term suitability and making the step up to the top-flight, but certainly no issues with either player in the Championship; both would be among the best left-backs in the division.