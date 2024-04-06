Highlights Archie Gray will stay at Leeds if they are promoted.

Gray has attracted interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid recently.

The youngster should stay at Leeds to continue his development.

Leeds United star Archie Gray will reject offers from other clubs to sign a new deal at Elland Road if his side are promoted at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The Whites are hoping to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking - and it could be crucial for them in their quest to retain their key stars.

Crysencio Summerville is just one player who could be in the frame to depart the West Yorkshire side if they aren't promoted at the end of this term, with Willy Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu and others also likely to be the subject of interest.

No one is likely to attract more interest in the summer than Gray though, having enjoyed an excellent first full season as a first-teamer at Elland Road.

At just 18, he has managed to establish himself as one of the club's most important players and will be in the Premier League sooner rather than later if he can continue developing as he is.

Thankfully for the Whites, he put pen to paper on a long-term deal back in January and this has put them in a very strong negotiating position, should the club receive bids for him during the summer.

Pete O'Rourke on Archie Gray's Leeds United future

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has provided some fairly reassuring news for Leeds fans on the England youth international's future.

He said: "Obviously there is lots of speculation around Archie Gray, and there is no real surprise about that.

"He’s been the standout player for Leeds this season, one of the best young players in the country, no doubts about that.

"So no surprise to see the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich linked with him recently, but I don’t see anything happening with Gray in the near future.

"I think Leeds will be determined to keep hold of him, and if they gain promotion I fully expect Gray to stay at the club and probably get a new contract, which he would deserve for what he’s done this season, playing right-back and in midfield as well.

"He’s been Mr Versatile for Leeds this season and they won’t want to lose him. But if they don’t get promoted, they could find themselves susceptible to offers, as the vultures will be hovering around.

"A young English player will be attractive to top clubs, not just across Europe but in the Premier League as well.

"So I think for Leeds’ sake, if they can get promotion, I’m sure it will go a long way to securing Gray’s long-term future at the club too."

Leeds United is the best place for Archie Gray right now

Leeds is the best place for Gray to develop right now.

He is already familiar with his current environment and that should help him to thrive.

A move to another club could be exciting, but Leeds are in a good place right now.

Even if they don't win promotion at the end of this season though, another campaign in the Championship wouldn't be a disaster for the Englishman.

Staying put for now seems to be the best option by far.