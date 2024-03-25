Highlights Leeds United could bid for Matt O'Riley in the summer if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Premier League sides Brighton and Brentford are also eyeing the Denmark international.

Celtic could be willing to cash in on the player for the right price.

Leeds United could make a summer bid for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley if they win promotion at the end of the season, according to Give Me Sport.

The Denmark international has been a game-changer for the Scottish Premiership giants this term - and has justified the interest that he has generated during the 2023/24 campaign.

Although his current side are richly benefitting from his contributions at the moment, it may only be a matter of time before the Denmark international moves on if he can continue to impress.

And with the summer drawing closer, it could be said that he has already done more than enough to earn himself a move south of the border or elsewhere during the next transfer window.

Matt O'Riley at Celtic this season (As of March 25th) [All competitions] Appearances 39 Goals 11 Assists 15

However, any team that wants to secure his signature will have to fork out a considerable amount for him, with the player still having three years left on his contract in Glasgow.

This is likely to prevent any Championship club from getting a deal over the line for him, but Premier League sides have taken an interest.

Premier League interest in Matt O'Riley revealed

The Give Me Sport report has named Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford as two sides that are interested in the 23-year-old, who was born in England and previously played for MK Dons.

The Seagulls have been watching him closely and could swoop for the midfielder, but Roberto De Zerbi's side and the Bees could be joined in the race by Leeds, who could be tempted to bid for the player if they return to the top flight.

Daniel Farke is likely to have a bigger budget to play with this summer if they are promoted - and that could allow him to bring the Danish player to Elland Road.

O'Riley's club could potentially be willing to cash in on the player if the price is right, potentially giving the Whites and others in this race hope that they could get a summer deal over the line.

Leeds will probably need to be promoted to give themselves a chance of coming out on top in this race though.

Matt O'Riley could be the ideal addition to Leeds United's midfield

There has been a lot of talk about Kalvin Phillips potentially returning and although the Man City player isn't certain to make the move back to Elland Road, he could be a great player to have alongside Ethan Ampadu (pictured above).

If he is to come in though, they will need someone who's more attacking in front of them.

O'Riley could be that man who can compensate for the duo's potential lack of attacking contributions.

If Ampadu and Phillips are sat behind him, that could give the current Celtic man the license to break forward without worrying too much about needing to rush back if the Whites lose possession in the final third.

They can't afford to blow too much of their summer budget on O'Riley if they are promoted though, with other areas also needing to be strengthened.