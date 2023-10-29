Highlights Middlesbrough's recent form has improved after a slow start, with Sam Greenwood playing a starring role.

Greenwood's loan move to Middlesbrough surprised many, given their rivalry with Leeds United and his potential to join Daniel Farke's plans.

Middlesbrough have the option to sign Greenwood permanently for just £1.5m, which is a bargain considering his talent and potential for development under Michael Carrick. Leeds United may come to regret losing him.

Middlesbrough’s have been on an excellent run of form as they start to show what they're about under Michael Carrick.

Boro had been tipped for promotion before a ball was kicked this season, but a disastrous start left them in the relegation zone.

However, the boss has made a few tweaks, and results have followed, and one man who has starred for Boro in recent weeks is Sam Greenwood.

Sam Greenwood stars for Middlesbrough

The versatile attacker joined the Teesside outfit in the summer, on an initial loan, in a move that surprised many.

Firstly, Boro and Leeds were seen as rivals for promotion, and it had been thought that the 21-year-old could force his way into Daniel Farke’s plans.

Greenwood had been involved in the Leeds squad for the past few years, but he didn’t establish himself as a regular, and, even though they were relegated, Farke clearly feels he has better options.

And, it’s safe to say Boro have benefited.

After a slow start, Greenwood is now featuring regularly, and he has repaid Carrick’s faith in him by scoring two goals prior to this weekend's meeting with Stoke City.

His technical ability and intelligent movement has given Boro a different dimension in the final third, and with Isaiah Jones offering blistering pace, Matt Crooks a physical threat and Josh Coburn a high work-rate, there is a nice variety to their attack, as proven by the results.

Sam Greenwood available for just £1.5m

Given his form, you can be sure that Boro are exploring the prospect of signing Greenwood permanently, and it has been revealed that they have an option to sign the former Arsenal youngster for just £1.5m.

Quite simply, in today’s game, that is a real bargain, and it could turn out to be a shrewd move by Middlesbrough.

As mentioned, Greenwood is a technically gifted footballer, and his versatility makes him very useful, particularly during a demanding Championship season.

Yet, arguably the most exciting aspect of this deal is just how much the England youth international can improve.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

At 21, Greenwood is nowhere near his peak, and he should continue to develop his game in the years to come, and working under Carrick is only going to help.

The former Manchester United coach is already earning a reputation as someone who makes players better. Chuba Akpom is the big success story, going from an outcast at Boro to their best player and top scorer, which resulted in a high-profile move to Ajax.

Hayden Hackney, Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and Riley McGree are just some of the other players who have benefited from the guidance of Carrick, and you would expect Greenwood to get better and better.

Therefore, securing his signature for just £1.5m is an absolute no-brainer from Middlesbrough in today’s market.

Leeds could regret Greenwood decision financially

It was a summer of change at Leeds United, and Greenwood’s departure perhaps slipped under the radar given some of the other moves that happened involving the Elland Road outfit.

But, with the possibility of Greenwood helping Middlesbrough to promotion at Leeds’ expense, or the player being sold for a big profit in the future, it looks like one that Leeds could regret.