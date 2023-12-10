Highlights Joe Rodon has exceeded expectations for Leeds United, excelling in defense with impressive stats.

There is speculation of a potential permanent deal for Rodon, with Leeds likely wanting to keep him.

Leeds may consider a swap deal involving Wilfried Gnonto and cash from Tottenham to facilitate Rodon's transfer.

After a sluggish start on their Championship return, Leeds United appear to be hitting their stride under Daniel Farke.

The Whites are fighting towards the top end of the Championship table and there is much optimism among the Leeds fanbase that an instant return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

The former Norwich City boss recruited nine new faces to West Yorkshire as part of the squad rebuild following relegation from the top-flight, with the majority of them proving to be assets in the first-team fold.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

One signing who has exceeded expectations is Joe Rodon, who arrived on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

After slotting into the Leeds backline and asserting himself as a mainstay at the heart of the defence, should the Yorkshire outfit be looking to make his stay at Elland Road a permanent one?

How Joe Rodon has performed for Leeds United this season

The loanee has gone on to feature 16 times and has excelled so far this campaign for the club.

According to Sofascore, the 26-year-old has averaged a match rating of 7.13 while contributing a 91% pass accuracy.

Rodon has also made 1.3 interceptions per game, while recovering the ball 4.2 times and making 3.9 clearances every 90 minutes.

Due to such an impressive start to his stint, journalist Alasdair Gold believes that a permanent deal to move to Leeds could be agreed in the January transfer window.

Speaking to the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast Gold said: “I think for Joe Rodon, if I’m Joe Rodon I wouldn’t even want to go back to Spurs anyway.

“He’s been smashing it at Leeds and I’ve no doubt they want to keep him.

“I wouldn’t be shocked in January if they tried to set up a deal to sign him permanently whether that’s at the end of the season or something, he’s just been phenomenal for them.”

It was previously reported that Rodon would cost £20 million in any potential permanent deal.

With his future in north London up in the air, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is seemingly unlikely to want to bring Rodon back into the fold, despite a surge in form from the central defender.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would be willing to pay that kind of figure without guaranteed promotion back to the Premier League.

With such a steep price set, Leeds should be looking at other ways to facilitate the deal, and may consider exchanging Wilfried Gnonto, who still holds significant value despite contributing just one goal from 13 Championship appearances this term.

Leeds United’s decision to make in the January transfer window

This kind of deal would make perfect sense given Gnonto was once a target for Tottenham this summer.

The Italian attacker reportedly has a valuation of £26.4 million according to a report by Teamtalk, so Leeds would be well within their right to demand some cash from Tottenham alongside the swap deal.

Spurs themselves have been ravaged on the injury front which has left them very light in the forward department over the hectic winter period, and a move for Gnonto would give them some extra depth and quality as they aim to push themselves back into the Premier League title hunt.

With Gnonto clearly disinterested with life in the second tier after previously handing in a transfer request, it seems best for all parties to get this deal over the line and cut the winger off the wage bill, while giving Rodon clarity over his future so he can firmly focus on his football and build on the positive start he has made to life in Yorkshire.