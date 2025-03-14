Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson is a player that has divided opinion this season, despite featuring in every game as the team lead the way in the Championship.

On the one hand, the energy and drive he brings is key to the relentless pressing that makes the Whites so difficult to play against.

Yet, as an attacking midfielder, eight goals and two assists is hardly a magnificent return for this Leeds side, particularly with Aaronson managing to score just one goal in 2025.

Brenden Aaronson fails to make USMNT squad under Mauricio Pochettino

Ultimately, though, at Elland Road, the only opinion that matters is Daniel Farke’s, and it’s fair to say that the German is a big fan of the 24-year-old, as he keeps picking him every week!

So, in that sense, Aaronson will be pleased with how this season is going, and whilst he may be frustrated at the lack of appreciation in some quarters, he knows he is doing enough to keep his boss happy.

However, it appears the former Salzburg man isn’t impressing everyone he needs to, as it was confirmed in the week that Mauricio Pochettino had left Aaronson out of the USA squad for their upcoming international fixtures.

That came as a real shock, as Aaronson has featured regularly for his country over the years, with the New Jersey native already on 47 caps.

Missing the CONCACAF Nations League play-off against Panama, and then a potential final against Canada or Mexico, will hurt Aaronson, but the bigger concern will be what it means moving forward for the Leeds man.

That’s because this isn’t an ordinary period for the USMNT.

With the US the main hosts of the 2026 World Cup, this is the biggest time ever to be a player from the States, and that’s why they’ve made Pochettino the highest-paid manager in their history.

Playing at the World Cup is the pinnacle, and doing so on home turf makes it extra special, so it’s no exaggeration to say it will be a dream for Aaronson to make that squad.

Leeds United could benefit from a motivated Brenden Aaronson with no USA call-up

The tournament may seem a long way away, but international breaks don’t come around that often, so the fact Aaronson now finds himself on the outside looking in is going to concern him.

Now, the challenge is to prove Pochettino wrong, and the only way the Leeds man can do that is by performing to a high level for his club side.

And, the early signs are encouraging on that front, as Aaronson responded to his national team snub by putting in arguably his best display for some time in the win against Millwall.

As usual, he brought energy, which helped set the tone as Leeds pinned the visitors back, and he also showed some quality on the ball, notably when his flick sent Joel Piroe through to score, but the forward was adjudged to be offside, denying Aaronson an assist.

Nevertheless, it was a positive showing from the player, and also testament to his character, as he didn’t let Pochettino’s decision become a distraction.

Next up, Leeds travel to the capital to take on QPR in a tricky away game, before the international break begins.

Championship Table (as of 13/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 37 51 79 2 Sheffield United 37 24 77 3 Burnley 37 39 75 4 Sunderland 37 21 69

It will be difficult for Aaronson to watch when the USMNT play their games, and he will certainly wish he was part of the group.

However, Leeds will be glad that he doesn’t have to travel around the world, and instead will be sitting at home with his feet up ahead of a demanding run-in.

Even though you could never doubt the motivation of Aaronson, he will now have an extra edge for the final part of the campaign, as he looks to help Leeds reach the Premier League, and to win his place back in Pochettino’s squad for the international games this summer.