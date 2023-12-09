Highlights Leeds United should be considering adding players to their squad.

The team has areas of concern in their squad, particularly in defence and attack, that need to be addressed through potential signings.

Although Leeds may have a settled squad, adding new players could be the defining factor during the latter stages of the campaign.

The battle for promotion from the Championship table is hotting up and the January transfer window could be a key part of the season for the top four, including Leeds United.

The club may be hoping for a quieter window than the summer, but are facing a potentially busy January window of outgoings with a number of fringe players arguably needing the chance to thrive elsewhere.

The Whites weren't afraid to bring in some top-quality players during the summer transfer window, with Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe arriving at Elland Road for sizeable fees. Piroe came in from league rivals Swansea City.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Now, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, preparation is well underway at all four of the clubs (Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Leeds and Southampton) currently vying for automatic promotion ahead of the winter window opening in under a month's time.

It has been claimed that Leeds are aiming for a quieter transfer market period, with Daniel Farke happy with his settled squad after a hectic summer.

The Whites can still be expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season, and things have started well in their first second-tier campaign in over three years. However, could they be making a mistake if they largely stand still in the market?

Here, we assess some of the potential areas of their squad which require additions, and outline why it would be a mistake for Leeds not to look at strengthening next month.

Leeds United's January window plans

The Whites have fewer issues within their ranks than most second-tier sides, but that doesn't mean they are without areas of concern within their squad. There are holes in their defence, and profiles missing from their attacking line as well.

Leeds have issues at left-back, with Junior Firpo struggling for fitness for most of the season, and Sam Byram also hampered by minor issues here and there; although Farke will know he has to be careful with the 30-year-old given his injury history over the last few years.

Their depth at centre-back could also be seen as a problem, with Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell not playing close to the standards of their primary duo in Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk when they have been called upon. There is also a lack of athleticism and recovery pace outside of Djed Spence within Leeds' defence as a whole.

Willy Gnonto's future is also up in the air and Leeds will need contingency plans in case the Italian winger has interest and departs West Yorkshire for a fresh opportunity.

Leeds could benefit from more of a playmaker, be that centrally or out wide, and preferably someone left-footed given the abundance of right-footed wide attackers at Farke's disposal.

Leeds United need to learn from previous transfer market mistakes

They could be making a huge mistake if they don't address some of their problems to iron out flaws Farke has. Leeds got their previous January window very badly wrong and it cost them their place in the top-flight.

Not only that, but during Marcelo Bielsa's first season in 2018/19 with the club, Leeds found themselves in a great position heading into January but failed to capitalise on it in the market by recruiting very little for the run-in, and it could be argued that it cost them at the back end of that season in the Championship.

The sides around them are expected to be intent on strengthening, in part out of necessity, with Leicester potentially seeing the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi amongst others leaving for the African Cup of Nations.

Ipswich could be set to lose Sam Morsy to the same competition, as well as Cameron Burgess and Massimo Luongo to the Asian Cup around the same time

Leeds are not hampered in the same way, but additions can be the defining factor during the slog towards the back end of the season when teams are stretched thin after a gruelling campaign.

If Hay is correct, it could be a huge error from the Leeds hierarchy and one they come to regret if they fall just short again.