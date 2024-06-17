Daniel Farke and Leeds United will be keeping a close eye on Austria at Euro 2024 and in particular on Max Wober, whose future remains uncertain.

The centre-back is expected to return to Elland Road this summer following a successful loan spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach last season, in which he started 24 of his 25 Bundesliga appearances before a soft tissue injury in April curtailed his campaign prematurely.

Wober recovered from injury in time to be included in Austria's squad for Euro 2024, and he's expected to start for Ralf Rangnick's team, who make their tournament bow against France on Monday night.

A £11 million signing from Red Bull Salzburg in January of last year, Wober was arguably one of Leeds' few bright spots in the 2022-23 season, which culminated with them being relegated to the Championship.

The Austria international played 19 games in all competitions and started 14 of his 16 Premier League appearances, but found himself surplus to requirements last summer after Daniel Farke replaced Sam Allardyce in the dug out, and he headed to Germany instead on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leeds United could be forced to sell multiple players this summer

Farke is now planning for another season in the Championship after Leeds fell just short of promotion to the Premier League after finishing third in the league and losing to Southampton in the play-off final.

Failure to seal promotion, coupled with the need to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), means Leeds will in all likelihood have to sacrifice at least one of their prized assets this summer and chairman Paraag Marathe has already stated that the club "need to make trade-offs" in the aftermath of their Wembley defeat.

Wober could be among the list of departures and Leeds will be hoping he can put himself in the shop window at Euro 2024 following an impressive loan spell in the Bundesliga.

The Austrian is under contract with Leeds for another three years, meaning the Whites will be able to secure a fee should suitors come knocking in the summer. At 26, Wober is still relatively young and his versatility - he can play at centre-back and full-back - should be of interest to several clubs.

According to reports from earlier in the season from Football Insider, the Whites are willing to cash in on the Austrian following his loan spell with Mönchengladbach. However, speaking to Give Me Sport in March, Ben Jacobs said he did not expect the Bundesliga outfit to be able to sign him permanently.

Max Wober's defensive stats 2023-24, per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 mins Tackles 2.88 Tackles won 1.35 Interceptions 1.66 Blocks 2.05 Clearances 4.84 Aerial duels won 2.05

Max Wober's Leeds future to be resolved after Euro 2024

But speaking to Austrian news outlet Kleine Zeitung last month, Wober revealed he informed his agent that he does not wish to be contacted until the conclusion of Euro 2024.

"My aim was to answer the club question before the Euros. But it is what it is now," he said.

"I told my manager (agent) that he doesn't need to call me or tell me anything in the next four weeks. I want to play in the Euros now. After that we'll see where it goes.

"If you're in contact with the manager all the time, you automatically start thinking about it, start looking for an apartment, organise the move and talk to family and girlfriend about it. I just want to block it out and not worry about it."

Whether Wober can force himself into Farke's plans remains to be seen, but a successful Euro 2024 for the Austrian could be financially good news for Leeds ahead of a crucial summer.

Good performances may not exactly drive Wober's price-tag up as you'd expect it to be somewhere around what Leeds paid in the first place for his services, but it will bring more suitors to the table if he can perform on the international stage - United would well and truly welcome a bidding war for a player who is likely not going to be in Farke's plans once again.