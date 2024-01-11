Highlights Luke Ayling's departure from Leeds United left players and fans devastated.

Ayling has been a key player for Leeds during their rise to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough are hoping Ayling's experience can help them in their push for promotion.

Luke Ayling's departure from Leeds United to Middlesbrough has left players and fans alike gutted with an eight-year affiliation set to come to an end once his contract expires in June - and now the club's stars have penned an emotional message to their departing team-mate.

Ayling joined Leeds from Bristol City back in 2016, and four years in the Championship - the latter two being under Marcelo Bielsa - finally saw the Whites end their 16-year hiatus from the Premier League under the Argentine, with Ayling being one of their key men in the promotion push. He was rewarded with Premier League starts by being an ever-present in their inaugural season in the top-flight, but naturally, with his age, Ayling began to feature less, and that has been evidenced this season with just 14 appearances under Daniel Farke.

Luke Ayling stats at Leeds United (Overall) Appearances Goals Assists 268 11 21 Luke Ayling stats at Leeds United (Per Competition) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 93 4 3 Championship 160 7 16 League Cup 9 0 1 FA Cup 6 0 1

As a result, Middlesbrough brought the defender in on a loan until the end of the season in a bid to add quality to their back line, ultimately ending Ayling's spell as a Leeds star. Five of his teammates have taken to the club's social media channels to wish him farewell after experiencing huge highs and relegation lows together.

What the Leeds players have said about Luke Ayling's exit

Liam Cooper

"Bill, only Coops here. Wow, where do I start? I’ll try and say a few words without getting too emotional. I know it’ll be difficult because we’ve been through a lot of moments together, we’ve lived the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

"I think nowadays it’s a rarity to stay at a club for as long as yourself, myself and a few others in the team, coming from where we’ve come from to where we are now. To this moment now, I think we always knew it was coming, it was always going to be tough, but I’m sure myself and anybody out there, any Leeds fans will understand your decision [to leave]. You need to go and play, see out your career, and we just thank you for everything you’ve done.

"An unbelievable player, teammate and person. You’ve got an amazing family. I wish nothing but the best for your family and there aren’t many footballers you come across who you can call lifelong friends, but after what we’ve been through, it will always be one thing we can fall back on. We’ll definitely get a pint in soon, love you pal."

Archie Gray

"From all the Leeds fans’ behalf, watching you on TV every game and coming to the games when I was a young boy, it was a pleasure. Getting to know you and being around you every day has been amazing, especially for a young player like me coming into the team. You’ve been second to none. Thanks for everything and all the great memories, being promoted, play-offs, ups and downs - thanks and good luck in the future."

Patrick Bamford

"Hi Bill, obviously I don’t want to make this any sadder than it is, but it’s been a pleasure to spend my time here at Leeds with you, and we’ve had some great moments together. There have been ups and downs we’ve shared, and you’ve been a big part of that.

"Really sad to see you go, mate, but you deserve it. You deserve a chance to go and play and show your stuff again, and I’m sure you’ll do great, so all the best and see you soon."

Stuart Dallas

"Bill, here we are! We knew this day was coming for a while, but obviously it doesn’t make it any easier. I just want to say what a pleasure it has been to play with you all these years. We’ve been through it all together and when I look around the dressing room over the years, there’s nobody else I would want to be beside when going on to the pitch. You’ve been an example to all the players and a real warrior on the pitch.

"Obviously, we’re sad you’ve left, but I look back at our time with happiness. It’s sad it’s come to an end, but that’s football. We’ve built a relationship on and off the pitch. I don’t want to say too much more because I’ll get emotional, but legend, thanks, and I love you."

Daniel James

"It feels weird doing this, because I’ll probably see you at the weekend! It’s been a pleasure playing with you, and against you, because I knew I was in for an easy game! Some great memories. My favourite one for sure is Wolves away when you decided to do ‘the Robbie Keane’. It was some comeback, and to top it off with that celebration was absolutely brilliant. That definitely sticks in my mind.

"You’ll be a big miss as a friend and a teammate, the boys will miss you a lot - seven-and-a-half years is crazy to be at a club. The stuff you’ve done here is brilliant, we’ll remember it and the fans will remember it - they’ll always love you here at the club."

Luke Ayling nous could be ideal for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have a brilliant young team with the likes of Hayden Hackney, Isaiah Jones, Morgan Rogers and more offering a youthful approach - though some experience may be needed if Boro are to mount a late promotion charge. They are only four points out of the play-off places, and a strong second half to the season would likely see them burst ahead of Sunderland and Hull into the lottery of May’s post-season.

Ayling has been there before in both the automatic promotion race and the play-off hurdle, and his nous could be ideal for Middlesbrough to mount a Premier League bid.