Gnonto has struggled to secure a place in Leeds' first team this season, starting only seven out of 20 league appearances.

Leeds may consider selling Gnonto for the right price to reinvest the money and improve the team.

Everton are reportedly in talks with Leeds United to sign Wilfried Gnonto this January.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Toffees are set to reignite their interest in the player after failing to secure a move for the 20-year-old in the summer.

Everton had an offer worth a reported £25 million rejected by the Championship side, which led to him remaining at Elland Road beyond the transfer deadline, despite a stand-off and written transfer request.

However, speculation has persisted over his future with the club.

Gnonto has been unable to cement his place as a key figure in Daniel Farke’s first team plans this campaign, starting only seven of his 20 league appearances.

Wilfried Gnonto transfer latest

It has been a disappointing first half of the season for the Italian, who has found himself out of the team more often than not under the new manager at Leeds.

Gnonto showed a lot of promise in the Premier League last year in his debut campaign for the Yorkshire outfit.

The winger was signed from Swiss side FC Zurich in a deal worth a reported £3.8 million during the summer of 2022.

Gnonto made 24 appearances in the top flight, contributing two goals and four assists.

But relegation to the Championship raised questions over his future with the club, with Everton now eyeing a January move for the player.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed that Leeds are unlikely to risk cashing in on him during the winter market. However, he admitted that Gnonto’s current game time won’t be satisfactory to the youngster, which could yet play a deciding role in determining his future this month. He believes that there have been no rumblings over a potential move so far.

He writes for The Athletic: "He isn't getting the minutes he would like, but he has still played 20 league games and I don't see Leeds wanting to risk weakening themselves as they push for promotion. We all saw what happened last summer and, since things were patched up, I haven't yet heard more rumblings of a move."

Clubs have until 1 February to complete any transfers, so there is still plenty of time for an agreement to be reached.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Farke’s side will be aiming for a top two spot as they look to secure their place back in the top flight at the first time of asking.

Meanwhile, Everton were handed a 10-point deduction penalty by the Premier League due to falling foul of their profit and sustainability rules, so it remains to be seen what kind of money the club can spend in January.

Next up for Leeds is an FA Cup clash against Peterborough United on Sunday.

Gnonto’s disappointing season

There was a lot of expectation going into this campaign that Gnonto would be a star player in the side.

However, he has been outshone by the likes of Georginio Rutter, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe in Farke’s side.

It has been an underwhelming first half of the season for Gnonto, so perhaps cashing in on him for the right price this month might be for the best.

If another offer in the region of £25 million arrives, then Leeds should consider moving on entirely and accepting, as they could reinvest that money back into improving the team elsewhere.